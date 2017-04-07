 
April 2017





A SINGULARITY Screens at Silicon Beach Film Festival

Award-winning film starring Kirk Ryde explores parallel realities as a hit man pursues his target. Q&A to follow screening.
 
 
Kirk Ryde in "A Singularity."
Kirk Ryde in "A Singularity."
 
LOS ANGELES - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The award-winning short film "A Singularity" will screen at the Silicon Beach Film Festival on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 3:00pm at the Howard Hughes Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA.

This film won Best Science Fiction at West Coast Film Awards, Best Short Short at Action On Film Festival, and Best Sound Design at Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards.

"A Singularity" explores the meaning of "presence" as the narrative follows a hit man pursuing his target in parallel realities which collide at "point zero," a singular moment of discovery.  The film stars Kirk Ryde (who also wrote and produced) and Ivan Aguilar, and was photographed across four states from El Paso, TX through New Mexico and Arizona, to Pearblossom, CA.  The filmmakers traveled the back roads whenever possible, in search of the perfect locations.  In the words of director Jackson Ridd, who also photographed and edited the film, "Sometimes you find the most beautiful things in the middle of nowhere."

"A Singularity" is an official selection of eighteen film festivals across the country, and will be screening together with the documentary "Bill Evans: Time Remembered" by Bruce Spiegel at the Silicon Beach Film Festival.  "We're excited to be screening at this festival in a beautiful theater," says Kirk, "and particularly with a film on the legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans whom I've always admired.  I'm really looking forward to it!"

Tickets for the festival may be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silicon-beach-film-festival-...  (Click on "Tickets" and scroll down to "A Singularity." Your ticket for "A Singularity" is admission to both films which screen together.)

The "A Singularity" website is:  http://www.kleerbros.com/asingularity.html

The Silicon Beach Film Festival Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/events/1661436824155672/

Contact
Kleer Bros. Entertainment
***@kleerbros.com
