January 2017





January 2017
ROPE TRICK Award Winner at Los Angeles Movie Awards

Screening Saturday, January 14th at the The Complex Theater in Hollywood, Q&A with director Kirk Ryde and cast to follow screening.
 
 
Pia Lamberg and Jackson Ridd in "Rope Trick."
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The award-winning short film "Rope Trick" directed by Kirk Ryde will screen at Los Angeles Movie Awards (LAMA) on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:00am, at The Complex Theater, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood CA.


Recently awarded Best Short Mystery at the Culver City Film Festival, and now awarded Honorable Mention by LAMA, "Rope Trick" was shot in part at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, and stars actor/magicians Jackson Ridd and Steve Silverman, both performing members of the Magic Castle, and actress Pia Lamberg, who was crowned Miss Finland Universe in 2011 and stars in the TV series SAF3.

"Rope Trick" follows a magician who performs sleight-of-hand magic effects, as he attempts to discover the identity of a mysterious young woman.  But she has a few tricks of her own.

"I made this film as a stream-of-consciousness exploration of mystery," says Kirk, "and the story takes a lot of twists and turns, as your mind might do, when you are consumed by a compelling and mysterious unknown.  A young man is drawn into a strange world by a beautiful woman whom he may never understand, but, as I believe we often find in this wonderful life, the beauty lies in the mystery."

Kirk Ryde wrote and produced the short film "A Singularity" which screened at several festivals in 2016, winning Best Short Short at the Action On Film Festival and Best Sound Design at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards.  He is enthusiastic about screening "Rope Trick" at LAMA.  Says Kirk, "I'm very grateful to LAMA for honoring 'Rope Trick' with this award and for the opportunity to screen the film in Hollywood.  I'm looking forward to meeting all of the other filmmakers at this event, and watching some great films at The Complex!"

Tickets for the festival may be purchased at:  http://thelamovieawards.com/Tickets.html

The "Rope Trick" website is:  http://www.kleerbros.com/ropetrick.html

The Los Angeles Movie Awards website is: http://thelamovieawards.com/Home.html
