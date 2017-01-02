News By Tag
ROPE TRICK Award Winner at Los Angeles Movie Awards
Screening Saturday, January 14th at the The Complex Theater in Hollywood, Q&A with director Kirk Ryde and cast to follow screening.
Recently awarded Best Short Mystery at the Culver City Film Festival, and now awarded Honorable Mention by LAMA, "Rope Trick" was shot in part at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, and stars actor/magicians Jackson Ridd and Steve Silverman, both performing members of the Magic Castle, and actress Pia Lamberg, who was crowned Miss Finland Universe in 2011 and stars in the TV series SAF3.
"Rope Trick" follows a magician who performs sleight-of-hand magic effects, as he attempts to discover the identity of a mysterious young woman. But she has a few tricks of her own.
"I made this film as a stream-of-consciousness exploration of mystery," says Kirk, "and the story takes a lot of twists and turns, as your mind might do, when you are consumed by a compelling and mysterious unknown. A young man is drawn into a strange world by a beautiful woman whom he may never understand, but, as I believe we often find in this wonderful life, the beauty lies in the mystery."
Kirk Ryde wrote and produced the short film "A Singularity"
Tickets for the festival may be purchased at: http://thelamovieawards.com/
The "Rope Trick" website is: http://www.kleerbros.com/
The Los Angeles Movie Awards website is: http://thelamovieawards.com/
