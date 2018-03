ROPE TRICK Screens at North Hollywood Cinefest

Award-winning short film directed by Kirk Ryde explores the beauty within mystery. Q&A to follow screening.

Pia Lamberg and Jackson Ridd in "Rope Trick."

Contact

Kleer Bros. Entertainment

***@kleerbros.com Kleer Bros. Entertainment

End

-- The award-winning short film "Rope Trick" directed by Kirk Ryde will screen at the North Hollywood Cinefest on Tuesday, March 27 at 9:00pm at the Laemmle NoHo 7 Theaters, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.Awarded Best Short Mystery at the Culver City Film Festival, Honorable Mention at Los Angeles Movie Awards, Best Thriller at West Coast Film Festival, and Best Short Mystery at Marina del Rey Film Festival, "Rope Trick" was shot in part at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, and stars actor/magicians Jackson Ridd and Steve Silverman, both performing members of the Magic Castle, and actress Pia Lamberg, who was crowned Miss Finland Universe in 2011."I made this film as a stream-of-consciousness exploration of mystery," says Kirk, "as a young man attempts to solve the puzzle in which he finds himself. Sometimes in our own lives, fsbdt we don't always understand what is happening around us or within us, but ultimately, I believe that the beauty of life lies in the mystery." Kirk was nominated for Best Director - Short at the Action On Film Festival for his work on the film.Says Kirk, "I'm excited to be participating in the North Hollywood Cinefest which is screening over 120 films in the NoHo Arts District. That area has such a great nightlife and the Laemmle Theater is a fantastic venue. It looks to be an inspiring week of cinema!"Tickets for "Rope Trick" may be purchased at: https://www.laemmle.com/ films/43799 The "Rope Trick" website is: http://www.kleerbros.com The North Hollywood Cinefest website is: https://www.nohocinefest.com