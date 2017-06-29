News By Tag
AscendTMS Launches Most Powerful Commission System In Logistics TMS Software
Provides Adaptive Commission Splits, Branch Splits, and Real-Time Self-Service for Sales Representatives
It also provides something unique to any other TMS on the market; real-time self-service for sales reps to see what commissions are owed, what commissions have been paid, and what future commissions are forecast to be.
The all new module is provided as an included feature of the Premium AscendTMS subscription. It allows carriers and freight brokers to easily setup and manage a variety of sales commission and branch split programs, along with full commission overrides on a load-by-load basis.
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "Commissions and sales incentives are the life-blood of all successful carriers and freight brokers. So, we designed our new commissions system to let the sales team monitor their own successes in real-time. Any commissioned sales representative can see exactly what has been paid, what is owed, and what their future commissions are expected to be. Better still, sales managers don't need to be asked to run commission reports, the sales reps can do it themselves any time they wish."
Major features of this complimentary AscendTMS module include:
· Branch commission splits and remote office incentives
· Team member role management on a per load basis
· Commission overrides on a per load basis
· Self-service, real-time sales reporting for all commissioned sales reps
· A manager approval process for sales commission approvals and changes
· Commission settlement sheets that match the commission check exactly
Higham continued, "Whether you have one sales person or one thousand, this new AscendTMS feature gives you a happier and more productive sales force, which translates into more revenue and more profit. That's why AscendTMS is the fastest-growing TMS in the world today. Never again will sales reps question their commissions or their branch split. AscendTMS does everything and it's perfectly accurate every single time."
