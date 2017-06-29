 
Secure Signage and Displays with 60" Locking Strap

 
 
FFR LK Permanent Locking Strap Solid Style
FFR LK Permanent Locking Strap Solid Style
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Secure signage and displays with the economical 60" length LK Permanent Locking Strap, Solid Style, new from FFR Merchandising.

The LK Permanent Locking Straps quickly and cost-effectively affix pricing and promotional signage to wire shelving or bins for easy identification by consumers and merchandisers.  Or, attach displays to fixtures for a secure yet temporary solution.

New 60" length is versatile to work with larger signage or fixtures, and can be cut to fit.  The locking strap adjusts easily and locks securely and permanently.  Offered in a variety of sizes to work with many applications, the locking straps are available in natural or black nylon (60" L is available in natural only.)

Additional lengths and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page: LK Permanent Locking Strap, Solid Style (https://www.ffr.com/product/111/lk-permanent-locking-stra...)
Source:FFR Merchandising
Email:***@ffr.com Email Verified
Phone:800-422-2547
