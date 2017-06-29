 
Dairy Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Dairy Packaging Market is accounted at $21.36 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach $28.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2015 to 2022. The rising demand for dairy products is the primary factor favoring the market. Furthermore, increasing disposal income, initiatives by packaging companies and demand for smaller packs are drivers for the diary packaging market. However, sanitation and increasing raw material cost are limiting the market growth. The recent trends in global dairy packaging market are growing demand for fresh foods, increasing awareness about healthy diet and rapid urbanization.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for dairy products in emerging economies such as China and India. In Latin America, Brazil is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period due to increase in consumption of health drinks.

Some of the key players of the market include DuPont DE Nemours, Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A, Tetra Laval International S.A, Alcoa Inc, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, and Crown Holdings Inc.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/dairy-packaging-market

Dairy Packaging Types Covered:
• Bottles
• Pouches
• Tubs & Cups
• Cans
o Aerosol
o Composite
o Standard
• Carton & Boxes
o Folding Cartons
o Gabletop Cartons
o Aseptic
• Others

Material Covered:
• Plastic
• Paperboard
• Metal
• Glass
• Others

Application Covered:
• Cheese
• Cream
• Frozen Products
• Cultured Dairy products
• Milk
• Butter
• Other Products

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

