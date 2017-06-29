News By Tag
Dairy Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for dairy products in emerging economies such as China and India. In Latin America, Brazil is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period due to increase in consumption of health drinks.
Some of the key players of the market include DuPont DE Nemours, Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A, Tetra Laval International S.A, Alcoa Inc, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, and Crown Holdings Inc.
Dairy Packaging Types Covered:
• Bottles
• Pouches
• Tubs & Cups
• Cans
o Aerosol
o Composite
o Standard
• Carton & Boxes
o Folding Cartons
o Gabletop Cartons
o Aseptic
• Others
Material Covered:
• Plastic
• Paperboard
• Metal
• Glass
• Others
Application Covered:
• Cheese
• Cream
• Frozen Products
• Cultured Dairy products
• Milk
• Butter
• Other Products
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
