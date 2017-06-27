News By Tag
Techvera Ranked in Both MSPmentor Top 501 Global and 100 Small Business Managed Service Providers
In only its second year as a primarily managed IT service provider, Denton, Texas company Techvera is included once again in MSPmentor's annual list of top MSPs around the world.
Techvera is ranked number 434 out of the top 501 managed service providers globally to make the list. The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net.
"I could not be more proud of my team for providing the extensive dedication and service it takes to achieve this level of success," said Reese Ormand, CEO. "In the competitive market of IT services, our clients' trust and satisfaction is everything. We strive to educate, enable, and empower our partners during every interaction to show them how powerful technology can be for their business."
"On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Techvera for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. "The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible, and innovative organizations in the industry."
The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth, and other factors.
Techvera is also proud to be included on The MSPmentor 100, Small Business Edition for the first time at number 74. The Small Business Edition honors the top 100 MSPs globally with 15 or fewer employees.
In its 16-year history, Techvera has transitioned from a small break-fix computer repair company to the premier IT support firm in North Texas. It has placed on the MSPmentor 501 list every year since its move to primarily managed services. Techvera is headquartered in Denton, Texas and is a full-service technology solutions provider for small-to-medium businesses. The organization prides itself on its hard-earned reputation, strong community involvement and outreach, and myriad awards for outstanding service.
https://techvera.com
About Penton Technology's Channel Brands
Penton Technology's channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (www.mspmentor.net)
