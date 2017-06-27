News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'Petya' National and Global Ransomware Attack: How to Protect Your North Texas Business
National and international companies have been paralyzed and majorly affected for the second time within two months. There are measures that companies can take to ensure this does not happen to them.
Occurring within weeks of another major cyber-attack, WannaCry, companies are becoming crippled as a result of both events. "Petya" spreads in networks using Microsoft Windows. There are protections that business owners and operators can take to ensure cyber-attacks such as these are prevented from the operations end of a business.
Because of these attacks, Techvera is conducting free security assessments to local Texas businesses.
"Techvera ensures that our clients are protected from any cyberattack by multiple layers of security. Many businesses consider antivirus, a firewall, and occasional system updates sufficient, but as attacks become more sophisticated so should your defense" – Reese Ormand, CEO
Techvera is a managed IT service firm in Denton, Texas providing security services to businesses in the North Texas area to prevent being susceptible to attacks such as these. To schedule a free security assessment at your business, contact Techvera: https://techvera.com/
Contact
Techvera
***@techvera.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse