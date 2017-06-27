 
News By Tag
* Business
* Technology
* Texas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denton
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827

'Petya' National and Global Ransomware Attack: How to Protect Your North Texas Business

National and international companies have been paralyzed and majorly affected for the second time within two months. There are measures that companies can take to ensure this does not happen to them.
 
DENTON, Texas - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- A ransomware attack known as "Petya" has caused significant turmoil to many businesses both internationally and nationally. The malevolent software has spread to organizations such as the food company Mondelez, legal firm DLA Piper and Danish, and shipping and transport firm Maersk. The program is causing systems and networks to lock up and ultimately putting a halt to production.

Occurring within weeks of another major cyber-attack, WannaCry, companies are becoming crippled as a result of both events. "Petya" spreads in networks using Microsoft Windows. There are protections that business owners and operators can take to ensure cyber-attacks such as these are prevented from the operations end of a business.

Because of these attacks, Techvera is conducting free security assessments to local Texas businesses.

"Techvera ensures that our clients are protected from any cyberattack by multiple layers of security. Many businesses consider antivirus, a firewall, and occasional system updates sufficient, but as attacks become more sophisticated so should your defense" – Reese Ormand, CEO

Techvera is a managed IT service firm in Denton, Texas providing security services to businesses in the North Texas area to prevent being susceptible to attacks such as these. To schedule a free security assessment at your business, contact Techvera: https://techvera.com/contact-us

Contact
Techvera
***@techvera.com
End
Source:
Email:***@techvera.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Technology, Texas
Industry:Security
Location:Denton - Texas - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Techvera PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share