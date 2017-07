'Petya' National and Global Ransomware Attack: How to Protect Your North Texas Business

National and international companies have been paralyzed and majorly affected for the second time within two months. There are measures that companies can take to ensure this does not happen to them.

-- A ransomware attack known as "Petya" has caused significant turmoil to many businesses both internationally and nationally. The malevolent software has spread to organizations such as the food company Mondelez, legal firm DLA Piper and Danish, and shipping and transport firm Maersk. The program is causing systems and networks to lock up and ultimately putting a halt to production.Occurring within weeks of another major cyber-attack, WannaCry, companies are becoming crippled as a result of both events. "Petya" spreads in networks using Microsoft Windows. There are protections that business owners and operators can take to ensure cyber-attacks such as these are prevented from the operations end of a business.Because of these attacks, Techvera is conducting free security assessments to local Texas businesses.Reese Ormand, CEOTechvera is a managed IT service firm in Denton, Texas providing security services to businesses in the North Texas area to prevent being susceptible to attacks such as these. To schedule a free security assessment at your business, contact Techvera: https://techvera.com/ contact-us