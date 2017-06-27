News By Tag
RISO, Inc. to Launch "Professional Inkjet" Printer
GD Series High-Speed Color Cut Sheet Inkjet Printers to Target New Market Segment
The GD series is equipped with an embedded GDI controller, and supports two optional controllers. The PS-Kit is an embedded true Adobe Postscript RIP which support Windows, Mac, and Linux. It also provides support for printing from mobile devices and PDF printing from USB flash drives. The optional production level DFE, the ComColor Express 2000C, is equipped with a Fiery digital front end developed by EFI. This powerful image processor meets the demands of variable data printing operations that are vital for Direct Mail or Transaction printing, and delivers high-speed data processing to large-volume, complex document data. The ComColor GD Series handles a broad range of paper/card stock and envelopes, with weights ranging from 12-lb bond to 56-lb bond.
The ComColor GD introduces gray ink as a fifth color, for better reproduction of pastels, skin tones and an exceptional grayscale print quality. Newly formulated black ink increases the density over previous models, providing a deep and rich black. New High Intensity magenta ink provides an expanded gamut with vibrant colors. ComColor inkjet printers utilize RISO, Inc.'s patented FORCEJET™ technology, found exclusively in the ComColor product line. This heatless imaging system has a short, straight paper path, enabling extremely high printing speeds in full color, and a cold, flat and dry output that is ideal for transition to finishing equipment.
About RISO, Inc.:
RISO, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a wholly owned subsidiary of RISO Kagaku Corporation, Japan's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-speed inkjet printers and digital duplicators. Their ComColor printers offer fast, affordable, environmentally friendly digital color at speeds of up to 160 pages per minute. Their line of digital duplicators includes one- and two-color systems that reliably produce millions of copies, are environmentally friendly, and are easy and inexpensive to use. To learn more about RISO, Inc.'s product lines, visit http://us.riso.comor call 1-800-663-3031 x2.
