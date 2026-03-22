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Design 446 receives 15 awards at the 38th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala
The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
By: Design 446
Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Lennar, Roger Mumford Homes, American Properties Realty, Inc., Pulte Homes and Kaplan Companies for a variety of awards including four Community of the Year Grand Awards for Bridgeview by Pulte Homes, Hopewell Parc by Lennar, Camelot on Main Street by Kaplan Homes, and Manalapan Grove by Lennar. "We are truly honored by this recognition and grateful for the continued trust our clients place in us to bring innovative marketing solutions to life," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446. "I'm especially proud of our talented team whose passion, hard work and creativity shine through every day. Congratulations to all the winners!"
For over 50 years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the homebuilding industry. Their extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales and leasing office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions.
Design 446 also specializes in creating experiences and building brands for new companies of all types and sizes. "We focus on growth at any stage of a company's lifecycle," said Nick Nagle, Director of Operations at Design 446 "From startups to product launches, we have executed countless campaigns by carefully connecting the mission, vision and purpose of the brand with its consumer."
The marketing agency goes a step further by encouraging change through social responsibility and community involvement. Design 446 partners with nonprofit organizations throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties to help them achieve greater impact, while also working alongside educational institutions such as Ocean County Vocational and Technical School to give students hands-on, real-world experience. Through this collaboration, students contribute to meaningful nonprofit initiatives while developing the skills that will shape the future of the design industry. "There is nothing in the business world today that provides as many benefits as partnering with a local nonprofit organization when the focus is on the greater good," said Baker. "Together, we can strengthen the community and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us."
Looking ahead, Design 446 remains focused on delivering forward-thinking marketing solutions for years to come. "Our success has always been rooted in our ability to stay flexible, think creatively, and deliver exceptional quality without compromise,"
About Design 446
Design 446, Inc. is a full-service marketing company based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, visit https://Design446.com.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
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