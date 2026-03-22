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March 2026
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L-Tron Team to Attend 2026 Georgia Association of Chief's of Police Spring Training Conference

By: L-Tron
 
DULUTH, Ga. - March 26, 2026 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce their upcoming attendance at the 2026 Georgia Association of Chief's of Police Spring Training Conference (GACP). This event will be held at the Gas South District Convention Center in Duluth, GA from April 6-8th. The conference will feature training opportunities, as well as exhibitors showcasing police equipment, services and technology. L-Tron CEO Trevor DiMarco and Customer Engagement Manager Julianne Pangal plan to attend the event and introduce the NEW L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (MDLR-1) to attendees.

In Georgia, House Bill 296 enables motorists to present mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) at traffic stops. Beginning July 1, 2027, law enforcement agencies in Georgia will be required to accept mDLs as verified forms of ID. The L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1) was developed exclusively for law enforcement to read both mDLs and physical licenses at traffic stops.

The L-Tron mDLR-1 allows officers to read mobile driver's licenses and issue electronic citations without handling a motorist's device. The reader prioritizes officer safety with its simple design and minimal buttons, allowing officers to maintain situational awareness and complete traffic stops quickly.

In addition to scanning mobile licenses, the secure and durable mDLR-1 (https://www.L-tron.com/mdl-reader) can scan physical licenses and even multiple motorist IDs at once. The device seamlessly integrates into the patrol vehicle environment, working with an agency's existing eCitation hardware and software. Additional features include a camera and flashlight, and the MDLR-1 can be operated while wearing gloves.

L-Tron's mDL Reader is the company's third flagship product developed specifically for law enforcement. The 4910LR Driver's License Scanner was developed to assist officers in quickly, safely, and accurately completing electronic citations. This DL scanner is recognized by Officers throughout the country and has been used for over 20 years.

L-Tron's patented OSCR360 (https://www.l-tron.com/oscr360) system is an investigation and prosecution tool used to document, organize, and present evidence from crime scenes, crash scenes, and search warrants, as well as for first responder training and emergency planning purposes.

About L-Tron

Founded in 1975, L-Tron has partnered with thousands of law enforcement and government agencies. We are proud to back the blue nationwide by developing purpose-built technology, supporting educational conferences, providing training opportunities and more. The L-Tron team prides ourselves on our customer care. We are ISO 9001:2015-certified and hold ourselves to the highest quality standards.

"Your Success is our Purpose."

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Source:L-Tron
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Tags:Law Enforcement
Industry:Government
Location:Duluth - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
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