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L-Tron Team to Attend 2026 Georgia Association of Chief's of Police Spring Training Conference
By: L-Tron
In Georgia, House Bill 296 enables motorists to present mobile driver's licenses (mDLs) at traffic stops. Beginning July 1, 2027, law enforcement agencies in Georgia will be required to accept mDLs as verified forms of ID. The L-Tron Mobile Driver's License Reader (mDLR-1) was developed exclusively for law enforcement to read both mDLs and physical licenses at traffic stops.
The L-Tron mDLR-1 allows officers to read mobile driver's licenses and issue electronic citations without handling a motorist's device. The reader prioritizes officer safety with its simple design and minimal buttons, allowing officers to maintain situational awareness and complete traffic stops quickly.
In addition to scanning mobile licenses, the secure and durable mDLR-1 (https://www.L-
L-Tron's mDL Reader is the company's third flagship product developed specifically for law enforcement. The 4910LR Driver's License Scanner was developed to assist officers in quickly, safely, and accurately completing electronic citations. This DL scanner is recognized by Officers throughout the country and has been used for over 20 years.
L-Tron's patented OSCR360 (https://www.l-
About L-Tron
Founded in 1975, L-Tron has partnered with thousands of law enforcement and government agencies. We are proud to back the blue nationwide by developing purpose-built technology, supporting educational conferences, providing training opportunities and more. The L-Tron team prides ourselves on our customer care. We are ISO 9001:2015-certified and hold ourselves to the highest quality standards.
"Your Success is our Purpose."
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