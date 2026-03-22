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SANY America Recognized for Industry Support and Dedication
By: SANY America
SC&RA's Longevity Awards are presented to member companies for their longtime support and dedication to the association and its mission of advancing the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industry. SANY America was recognized with the 5-Year Membership Longevity Award, a distinction that reflects the company's commitment to industry excellence, safety and collaboration.
As a leading manufacturer of crane equipment in the North American market, SANY America has worked to advance best practices and elevate standards across the industry. The company's participation in SC&RA aligns with its broader mission of delivering equipment that is purpose-built for performance, reliability and safety, values that are central to everything SC&RA represents.
"Receiving the SC&RA Longevity Award is a meaningful milestone for our team," said Brian Smoot, Director and General Manager of Cranes at SANY America. "Being part of SC&RA connects us to the broader community of professionals who are shaping the future of the crane and rigging industry. This recognition is a reflection of our team's passion for this industry and our ongoing commitment to being a dependable, engaged partner, not just as an equipment manufacturer, but as a valued member of this community."
Firms across the United States and around the world submit entries to the SC&RA Awards competition each year. The program recognizes worldwide excellence in the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industry.
About SANY America
SANY America has been investing in and growing across the U.S. since 2006. From its $60 million, 272-acre facility in Peachtree City, Ga., SANY America employs more than 300 North American team members and supports a network of 75+ North American-owned dealerships. SANY's construction equipment, port machinery, drill rigs and cranes are purpose-built for this market: reliable, simple to run, easy to maintain and backed by the industry's strongest standard warranties. Parts ship from four distribution centers across North America, including Peachtree City, Ga.; Wilmington, N.C.; Yuba City, Ca.; and Toronto, with most orders out the door the next day. SANY is ranked No. 6 on the KHL Yellow Table of global heavy equipment manufacturers. Visit SANYAmerica.com to learn more.
About SC&RA
The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) is an international trade association of more than 1,350 members from 46 nations. Our members are involved in specialized transportation, crane and rigging operations, machinery moving and erecting, industrial maintenance, millwrighting, manufacturing, concrete pumping, and rental services. SC&RA helps members run more efficient and safer businesses by monitoring and affecting pending legislation and regulatory policies at the state and national levels and researching and reporting on safety concerns and best business practices. For more information, visit scranet.org. (http://www.scranet.org)
Media Contact
Nichole Greco
ngreco@sanyamerica.com
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