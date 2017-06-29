 

SCOSCHE® Industries' Award-Winning MagicMount™ Lineup Expands with the Addition of the PRO XL Surface Mount

It's the extra-large, more powerful, magnetic mount for tablets, other larger mobile devices and more.
 
OXNARD, Calif. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- SCOSCHE Industries (pronounced skōsh), innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, unveils the latest addition to its MagicMount system of magnetic mounts for devices: MagicMount Pro XL Surface (part number: MPTFM).

Key features of the MagicMount Pro XL Surface:
·      Extra-large magnetic surface mount for tablets and other larger devices.
·      Quick, easy and secure magnetic mounting
·      Expanded magnet array safely secures the tablet to a vehicle's dash, kitchen appliances, walls and more.
·      Open design permits full access to all controls and ports.
·      Facilitates safe and easy one-handed device use.
·      Mount your tablet in portrait, landscape or any angle in between.
·      100% device safe rare earth magnets (safe for smartphones and tablets).
·      Comes with extra-large MagicPlate™ (non-magnetic metal plate) with 3M adhesive for use with tablets, larger smartphones and more and a black and silver interchangeable trim ring.

"The MagicMount™ Pro XL Surface is a quick, convenient and safe way for you to mount your tablet on walls, the side of large tool boxes, kitchen appliances and other flat surfaces so you can listen to music, watch "how-to" videos, search for recipes and so much more," stated Chris Cowles, Director of Marketing at Scosche.

When combined with other MagicMount products, such as the MagicMount Wall Charger or MagicMount Pro Home/Office, this line of versatile magnetic mounts conveniently provides users with a complete, tangle-free system for mounting mobile devices and more neatly, while at home, in the office, on the road or virtually anywhere else. MagicMount is the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S.

The MagicMount PRO XL Surface is available now for $24.99 MSRP at scosche.com and select retailers nationwide.

Follow @SCOSCHE on Twitter, Facebook, GOOGLE+, Instagram, Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/scosche/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scosche-industries-inc-) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/scosche) for the latest news on all of the company's award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And check out the Scosche Blog (http://www.scosche.com/blog/) for informative articles on emerging technologies, as well as our products.

About SCOSCHE:
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.

Source:Scosche
