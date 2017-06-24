News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 5th International Academy of Web Television Awards Announced
The IAWTV, a division of The Caucus, will host awards ceremony at the Skirball Cultural Center
The IAWTV (www.iawtv.org)
Open to IAWTV members and non-members through the festival submission site FilmFreeway (www.filmfreeway.com (http://www.filmfreeway.com)
The Caucus Co-Chairs, Tanya Hart and Robert Papazian, expressed their delight at the international platform that the IAWTV Awards represents.
"We at The Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors are extremely proud and excited to have the IAWTV as a new division of The Caucus. Their awards ceremony will be an enormous celebration of the creative digital content providers in the world of entertainment."
IAWTV Chairman and Executive Board Member of The Caucus, Tina Cesa Ward, agrees. Her goal this year has been to return the awards show to Los Angeles while maintaining its prestige and international reach.
"We feel that the IAWTV Awards offers independent television creators the chance to be celebrated for their efforts on a global platform," said Ward. "It's a great way to get the word out about the deserving shows people are creating from around the world."
Ward, an award-winning writer/director and a seasoned veteran of independent television, has worked on more than four digital series, including IAWTV Award-winner (Best Directing in a Drama) "Anyone But Me," a series that has garnered more than 50 million views and was the first Writers Guild of America winner for Original New Media.
The Caucus mission is "leading the evolution of television by providing a creative forum for Producers, Writers & Directors to explore the issues of the ever-changing landscape of content and exhibition."
Media Contact
ESP Public Relations
Edna Sims
310-770-8117
esppr@mac.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse