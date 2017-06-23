News By Tag
Sanitary Napkins Market in China is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 4.3% During 2016–2022
Sanitary napkins contribute nearly 88% of the total sanitary protection market in China. It is expected to contribute maximum revenue to the sanitary protection market in China during the forecast period
Sanitary Protection Market Growth in China
China is the world's most populous country, and out of the total population of 1.38 billion (2016), nearly 48% are women. It is Asia's largest market for hygiene products, including sanitary protection products. Increasing awareness about personal hygiene among women has given continuous business opportunities to both local and international sanitary protection manufacturers. Increasing workforce participation is also one of the major factors, contributing to the increased sale of sanitary protection products.
According to the analysts at Beige Market Intelligence, the sanitary protection market in China is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2016–2022.
Sanitary Napkins Market Growth in China
International sanitary napkins manufacturers have established their manufacturing facilities in China and introduced a variety of sanitary napkins in the market, thereby driving the sale of sanitary napkins in the region.
Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence say that the sanitary napkin market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR more than 4.3%.
International brands such as P&G, Johnson & Johnson, and others take advantage of their financial strength for effective promotions. Such brands have taken over the majority of market share in the first-tier cities in China. While local sanitary napkins brands have the advantage of easy access to national distribution and thus, have major market share in the second and third-tier cities, the increased competition has also led the local manufacturers to introduced advanced, international quality sanitary napkins. Thus, users have a variety of local and international brands to select.
The demand for slim sanitary napkins, thin, and ultra-thin sanitary napkins is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the changing demand from working, active women. Such napkins are more comfortable, and thus their demand is increasing.
The report includes a detailed study of emerging trends, factors driving the growth, and expected challenges for the market during the period 2017–2022. It also includes impeding challenges in the sanitary protection products market in China. This market research report also profiles major companies in the market and provides the competitive landscape of key players. The report covers the entire market outlook regarding the value chain operating in the market.
