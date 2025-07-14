Follow on Google News
Pet Professional Guild Appoints Sam Wike as New Canine Division Chair
Sam is a long-time member of PPG and its Summit Planning Committee
Sam's work with dogs started in 1983 in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the Military Police Corps in West Germany and New Jersey. While in Germany, he was billeted with the K9 handlers and their dogs. He became a New Jersey Transit police officer in 1989, later a patrol sergeant, then one of the three officers to start the explosive detection K9 unit, eventually becoming the unit sergeant. He and his K9 partner, Sanders, retired together in 2006. Sam then embarked on a new career in dog training. He earned a CPDT-KA certification and successfully completed a rigorous personal and professional vetting process to become a Victoria Stilwell Professional Dog Trainer (VSPDT). He became involved with the Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) and was mentored by six of their trainers working with dogs with behavior challenges. This experience decided his path to work with behaviorally challenged dogs, which he continues to do today through his business, The Inner Dog (https://theinnerdog.com/
Judy Luther has stepped down as Canine Division chair and into a new role as supervisor of a PPG program she helped develop called Behavior Teams (https://www.petprofessionalguild.com/
Said Sam Wike, "I love PPG and everything it stands for, and I'm honored and privileged to be continuing the work of the amazing Judy Luther, whom I've known, respected and admired for a long time. The future of the Canine Division is bright and our advocacy, programs, and efforts will continue to build on the foundation laid before us."
"I am delighted that Sam has offered to lead this division into a new chapter," said PPG Founder and President Niki Tudge. "With his knowledge of PPG and his dedication to our mission, vision and values, Sam will hit the ground running and will lead and support our ongoing and future initiatives."
The other members of PPG's Canine Division are Claire Clark, Kelly Fahey, Sandra Machado, and Caroline Ward.
The Pet Professional Guild (www.petprofessionalguild.com)
Paula Garber
***@petprofessionalguild.com
