Global Smart Home Hub Market to Cross US$327 Million Revenue by 2022

Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence expect that the global smart home hub market is likely to post a CAGR more than 5% and 4% in terms of unit shipment and revenue, respectively during 2016–2022.

Contact

Khyama

Beige Market Intelligence

***@beigemarketintelligence.com KhyamaBeige Market Intelligence

End

-- A recent report published by Beige Market Intelligence with title ", considers the present scenario of the global smart home hub market and its strategic assessment during the period 2017–2022. The report outlines the top trends, drivers, restraints, and profiles the leading as well as prominent vendors in the market.For Free Sample, Click Herehttp://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/contactus/request-sample/One of the reasons for increasing sales of smart home hub in developing as well as developed countries is urbanization. The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households constitute the basis of increasing spending on innovative devices such as smart home hubs. Apart from an increasing demand from developed markets, factors such as the integration of voice assistance technology in household appliances and enhanced marketing and visibility of these products online have contributed to the growth of the global smart home hub market.View report: Global Smart Home Hub Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022The increasing clutter of connected devices in a household creates the need for a central device that can help end-users control all the connected equipment in one go. Smart home hub come handy in these situations, thereby finding their application increasing among end-users worldwide.With the voice-assistant technology coming into the mainstream, new business models are expected to emerge, and the rapidly growing voice-first technology will help solidify the concept of smart homes. As these devices are pushing the concept of smart homes to a brink of reality, a voice-first world would create the window of opportunities for full-home integration - an integration of home, infrastructure, and household appliances, and also unify them into a cohesive unit such as smart home hub. All these factors will help in the growth of the global smart home hub market during the forecast period.In 2016, North America was the largest segment of the global smart home hub market, accounting for market share of 44.9% and 46.1% in terms of unit shipment and value, respectively. The demand for smart home hub is directly proportional to the growth of smart home market in the region. Globally, North America is the largest market for smart home automation and the market is growing rapidly. This will fuel the demand for smart home hubs in the region. The region is likely to account for market shares more than 42% both in terms of unit shipment and revenue, respectively, in 2022.The global smart home hub market is dominated by vendors that have international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America to gain more market share.The report profiles major companies in the global smart home hub market and provides the competitive landscape and market share of the leading players. It covers the entire market outlook regarding the value chain operating in the market.In case you need a report on a specific market for a particular country or geography, please contact us and our research team will be glad to create a customized report for you.Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensurethat the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our market research provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.Our team of expertsensuresthe analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also can be customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with numerous quality reports and wide industry experience, which ensures understanding of the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.US: +1 347 903 9949UK: +44 20 323 99499APAC: +91 99 012 75473