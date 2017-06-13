 
News By Tag
* Tractor Tires
* Agricultural Tractor Tires
* Tractor Tires Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Bias-ply Agricultural Tractor Tires Market to Lose its Share to Radial-ply Agriculture Tractor Tires

In 2016, the bias-ply segment accounted for more than 23%, which is likely to decrease in 2022, whereas the radial-ply-tractor tires segment to account for more than 75% of the global market in 2022.
 
 
Agriclutural Tractor Tires Market Analysis, Market.
Agriclutural Tractor Tires Market Analysis, Market.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tractor Tires
* Agricultural Tractor Tires
* Tractor Tires Market

Industry:
* Agriculture

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Reports

BANGALORE, India - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Beige Market Intelligence announces the publication of its latest report, "Global Agriculture Tractor Tires Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022". The report provides a detailed study of the worldwide agriculture tractor tires market and throws some interesting facts about the market segments.

View report: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-report-agriculture-market/agricultural-tractor-tires-market/

The selection of tractor tires is mostly based on the geometry of agriculture tractors. Small agriculture tractors require small tires, whereas large ones and high HP ones demand wide and tall tires. Also, there are mainly two types of construction techniques for agricultural tractor tires: bias-ply and radial-ply.

Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence expects that the bias-ply agricultural tractor tires market will lose its market share to the radial-ply agriculture tractor tire market.

Reduction in Price to Increase the Market Share of Radial Tractor Tires Market

Some five years ago, the pricing of radial agricultural tractor tires was inhibiting the market growth. However, radial construction technology has commoditized now, which has resulted in decreased pricing of radial-based agriculture tractor tires. Thus, decreasing price of radial agriculture tractor technology has increased the market share for radial-ply tires in the global agriculture tractor tires market.

Demand for Radial-ply Tractor Tires is High in Europe

The demand for radial-ply tires is coming from high load capacities end-users. The demand is majorly high in Europe as the requirement for high HP tractor is huge in the region. Also, the high HP tractor demand can also be witnessed in the US and Brazil to some extent.  Almost all agricultural tractor tires in Europe are radial-ply constructed tires. This is because of the advantage radial technology offers over bias-ply technology.

The 145-page report provides the analysis of key segments of the agricultural tractor tires market in terms of end-user type, construction type, geography, country, and vendors. Further the report includes market analysis of different regions such as North America, Latin America, APAC, MEA, and Europe. It outlines major market shareholders and the market size analysis of all regions. The report also includes a detailed study of emerging trends, factors driving the growth, and expected challenges for the market during the period 2017–2022.

Order a Free Sample Here: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/contactus/request-...

In case you need any report on a specific market for a particular country or geography, please contact us and our research team will be glad to create a customized report for you.

About Beige Market Intelligence

Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise innovative marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our research reports provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.

Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.

Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with a wide industry experience, which includes understanding the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.

Mail: contactus@beigemarketintelligence.com

US: +1 347 903 9949

UK: +44 20 323 99499

APAC: +91 99 012 75473

Media Contact
Khyama
9901275473
***@beigemarketintelligence.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beigemarketintelligence.com
Posted By:***@beigemarketintelligence.com Email Verified
Tags:Tractor Tires, Agricultural Tractor Tires, Tractor Tires Market
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beige Market Intelligence News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share