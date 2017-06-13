News By Tag
Bias-ply Agricultural Tractor Tires Market to Lose its Share to Radial-ply Agriculture Tractor Tires
In 2016, the bias-ply segment accounted for more than 23%, which is likely to decrease in 2022, whereas the radial-ply-tractor tires segment to account for more than 75% of the global market in 2022.
The selection of tractor tires is mostly based on the geometry of agriculture tractors. Small agriculture tractors require small tires, whereas large ones and high HP ones demand wide and tall tires. Also, there are mainly two types of construction techniques for agricultural tractor tires: bias-ply and radial-ply.
Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence expects that the bias-ply agricultural tractor tires market will lose its market share to the radial-ply agriculture tractor tire market.
Reduction in Price to Increase the Market Share of Radial Tractor Tires Market
Some five years ago, the pricing of radial agricultural tractor tires was inhibiting the market growth. However, radial construction technology has commoditized now, which has resulted in decreased pricing of radial-based agriculture tractor tires. Thus, decreasing price of radial agriculture tractor technology has increased the market share for radial-ply tires in the global agriculture tractor tires market.
Demand for Radial-ply Tractor Tires is High in Europe
The demand for radial-ply tires is coming from high load capacities end-users. The demand is majorly high in Europe as the requirement for high HP tractor is huge in the region. Also, the high HP tractor demand can also be witnessed in the US and Brazil to some extent. Almost all agricultural tractor tires in Europe are radial-ply constructed tires. This is because of the advantage radial technology offers over bias-ply technology.
The 145-page report provides the analysis of key segments of the agricultural tractor tires market in terms of end-user type, construction type, geography, country, and vendors. Further the report includes market analysis of different regions such as North America, Latin America, APAC, MEA, and Europe. It outlines major market shareholders and the market size analysis of all regions. The report also includes a detailed study of emerging trends, factors driving the growth, and expected challenges for the market during the period 2017–2022.
