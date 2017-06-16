 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Application-based Chatbot Market Likely to Cross US$591 by 2022

The application-based chatbot market is expected to cross US$591 million mark by 2022. The e-commerce industry is the largest end-user segment in the global chatbot market.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Beige Market Intelligence announces the publication of its latest market research report, Global Chatbot Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022. The 115-page report provides the analysis of key segments of the market in terms product type, end-user type, interface type, distribution channel, geography, and vendors. It includes a detailed study of growth drivers, trends, and restraints. The report also analyzes the leading vendors and other prominent vendors in the market.

For More Information, view report

Global Chatbot Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-report-ict-market/chatbot-market-report/

Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence says that the application-based chatbot segment will continue to dominate the global chatbot market during the forecast period. The revenue of the application-based chatbot market is likely to cross US$ 591 million by 2022.

Applications of vendors such as Facebook, Google, and Microsoft have been designed to be easily integrable with a wide range of standalone applications with the application-based chatbot market gaining leverage of ubiquity to gain an edge.  While applications such as Skype, Facebook messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter continue to retain and grow their prominence, standalone applications are witnessing a steady decline.

Increased Prominence of Messaging Applications

Messaging applications including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Snapchat, and others have been the most preferred means of communication on mobile devices. In the first quarter of 2015, the leading four messaging applications surpassed social networks in their worldwide popularity.

Chatbots as a component of messaging have become important and will become increasingly popular as their capabilities are expanding and evolving. They provide businesses and brands a personalized engagement with consumers through a channel, which is already known, messaging. While several industry conversations about chatbots are focused on customer services and e-commerce, chatbots also provide functionality to forge increasingly personal conversations with consumers on various levels. Hence, increased use of messaging is an emerging trend in the global chatbot market.

Emergence of E-commerce Industry as Largest End-user Segment

Chatbots are increasingly becoming a common sight in the e-commerce world. They are specifically designed to replicate the human interaction and exhibit intelligent behavior like humans, and simulate responses as convincingly as a human conversation partner in any given circumstances. The adoption rate of chatbots in the e-commerce industry such food and grocery, fashion, ticketing, and consumer electronics is high as they provide 24/7 support, retain, and re-engage customers by sending messages, and reduce the cost associated with CRM by decreasing the number of human chat operators.  Thus, the e-commerce industry is going to contribute a major portion of revenue to the global chatbot market due to the high demand.

Order a Free Sample Here:

http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/contactus/request-...

In case you need a report on a specific market for a particular country or geography, please contact us and our research team will be glad to create a customized report for you.

About Beige Market Intelligence

Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensure that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our market research provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.

Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also customize depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.

Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with numerous quality reports and a wide industry experience, which ensures understanding of the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.

Mail: contactus@beigemarketintelligence.com

US: +1 347 903 9949

UK: +44 20 323 99499

APAC: +91 99 012 75473

