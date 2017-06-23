Fresh Processed Meat Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fresh Processed Meat is accounted at $XX million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing income level and consumption of meat products are the primary factor favouring the market. Furthermore, ready to eat or ready to cook meats with great quality and taste are some of the drivers for Fresh Processed Meat Market. However, processed meat products may cause cancer and is acting as a major limiting factor for the growth. Furthermore, less awareness of fresh processed meat products in Asia Pacific region is a major challenge and at the same time it is a big opportunity for the vendors to tap those countries.North America is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for consumption of meat product. Some of the key players in the market include BRF S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Cherkizovo Group PJSC, ConAgra Foods Inc., Hormel Foods, JBS, LLC, Marfrig Group, National Beef Packing Company, NH foods ltd, Nippon Meat Packers Inc., OSI Group, Sanderson Farms Inc., Smithfield Foods, Inc., Tyson Foods Inc. and Vion Group.• Hamburgers• Fried sausages• Kebab• Chicken nuggets• Chilled• Frozen• Canned• Beef• Pork• Chicken• Mutton• Other Meat products• Supermarket• Hypermarket• Departmental stores• Online retailing• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/fresh-processed-meat-market