Fresh Processed Meat Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fresh Processed Meat is accounted at $XX million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing income level and consumption of meat products are the primary factor favouring the market. Furthermore, ready to eat or ready to cook meats with great quality and taste are some of the drivers for Fresh Processed Meat Market. However, processed meat products may cause cancer and is acting as a major limiting factor for the growth. Furthermore, less awareness of fresh processed meat products in Asia Pacific region is a major challenge and at the same time it is a big opportunity for the vendors to tap those countries.

North America is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for consumption of meat product. Some of the key players in the market include BRF S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Cherkizovo Group PJSC, ConAgra Foods Inc., Hormel Foods, JBS, LLC, Marfrig Group, National Beef Packing Company, NH foods ltd, Nippon Meat Packers Inc., OSI Group, Sanderson Farms Inc., Smithfield Foods, Inc., Tyson Foods Inc. and Vion Group.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/fresh-processed-meat-ma...

Types Covered:
• Hamburgers
• Fried sausages
• Kebab
• Chicken nuggets

Product Types Covered:
• Chilled
• Frozen
• Canned

Meat Types Covered:
• Beef
• Pork
• Chicken
• Mutton
• Other Meat products

Distribution Type Covered:
• Supermarket
• Hypermarket
• Departmental stores
• Online retailing

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/fresh-processed-meat-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
