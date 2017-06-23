Country(s)
Women's Mountain Bike Shorts are Put to the Test in the Latest OutdoorGearLab Review
Editors' Choice, Top Pick and Best Buy awards given for the Women's Mountain Bike Shorts Review.
The winners are as follows:
Editors' Choice award - Pearl Izumi Elevate
The Pearl Izumi Elevate earned the Editors' Choice award for their balance of clean style and unparalleled functionality. Features like the lightweight rear panel and the gusset provide breathability while the leg openings are the perfect width to accommodate bulky knee pads. Construction details such as the internal Velcro closures on the waist and the five indiscernible pockets are subtle attributes that make a big difference in the usability factor. Testers felt like cycling ninjas due to the four-way stretch fabric which allows free movement in all directions. The overall consensus: "We would take these shorts anywhere the bike wants to roll."
Best Buy Award - Club Ride Apparel Ventura
The Venturas are both practical and affordable, which is why they reign as the Best Bang for your Buck. They feature an internal button tab waist for easy adjustability, a NoCrackBack™
Top Pick for Style - Yeti Norrie
The Top Pick for style is awarded to items that transition from trail to town in style, which is how the Norrie won their title. These contenders have an impeccable attention to detail and hold up through the jump line to boot. They feature flattering ruching on the leg, a flared hemline to accommodate knee-pads and internal glide patches which prevent bunching at the waist. Testers noted that "This short has a slimmer fit, so if you're crushing Strava QOMs and you've got legs to prove it, we recommend sizing up."
OutdoorGearLab, LLC strives to offer the most high quality gear comparison reviews possible in their mission to aid outdoor enthusiasts in their gear purchasing choices. The site publishes side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on specific measures. Skilled reviewers devise rigorous, creative methods to test products over these measures and then award top performers accordingly. Categories cover a range of activities such as hiking, climbing, backpacking, cycling, and running. Check out outdoorgearlab.com to explore this resource.
