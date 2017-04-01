Country(s)
OutdoorGearLab Announces Award Winners for Top All-Mountain Snowboards of 2017
Editors' Choice, Top Pick and Best Buy awards given for All-Mountain Snowboards.
The winners are as follows:
Editors' Choice - Never Summer Proto Type Two
The Proto Type Two edged out its competitors earning the most prestigious award of Editors' Choice. It holds heel turns better than any of its competitors and features asymmetrical properties which contribute to swift edge-to-edge transfers. According to pro tester Chris Edmands, "It floats in powder with its hybrid-camber profile and speed stability. It pops nicely, with medium-stiff flex, and it's lightweight and responsive, thanks to smaller radii sidecuts. Bonus: it's made in the USA."
Top Pick for the Weekend Warrior - Arbor Wasteland
The Wasteland is lively, forgiving, responsive and stylish, which it why it snagged the title of Top Pick for the Weekend Warrior. It's an amalgamation of medium flex, middle-of-the road sidecut, reverse camber and twin shape, all of which make for an extremely swell ride. Expert reviewer Edmands feels that while, "Powder riding is difficult to get used to at first, the reverse camber in this product helps you stay afloat. Its medium flex makes it poppy and drives it through mashed potatoes and crud."
Best Bang for the Buck - Jones Explorer
The Explorer took home the Best Buy award as a result of its nimble agility, playful ride, and friendly price tag. Due to its small side-cuts, it's extremely responsive on hardpack and groomers. Construction details such as its hybrid-rocker combo and surfy tip and tail allow it to move effortlessly in deep powder and navigate turns with ease. Edmands believes: "The Explorer is a splendid choice for anyone looking to have the best time on the hill, all while saving cash. It's hard to go wrong with this one."
Top Pick for Railing Turns at Speed - Lib Tech Travis Rice Pro HP
The Travis Rice Pro takes home Top Pick for its rad shape, killer graphics, and innovative design. While it runs on the heavier side, it's still playful and its medium-stiff flex allows for good pop. After countless runs in various conditions, Edmands found that, "Its Magne-Traction bumps bit into harder snow but released from those turns easily, a product of the rocker. It also performed well in pow, as do most rocker-profiled models."
Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, OutdoorGearLab, LLC aims to offer highly informative in-depth gear comparison reviews to aid outdoor enthusiasts in their gear purchasing choices. The site presents side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on specific measures. Skilled reviewers implement rigorous, creative methods to test products over these measures and then award top performers accordingly. Categories cover a range of activities such as hiking, climbing, backpacking, cycling, and running. Check out outdoorgearlab.com to explore this fast growing resource.
