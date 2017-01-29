Country(s)
OutdoorGearLab Releases Reviews for The Best Mountain Bike Flat Pedals of 2017
Editors' Choice, Best Buy and Top Pick distinctions are awarded to deserving products.
The winners are as follows:
Editors' Choice - Deity Bladerunner
According to the review team, the Bladerunner, "Stole the show throughout our entire test period earning it the prestigious Editors' Choice award." The design is snazzy with its purple anodized coating and unbelievably thin, 11mm leading and trailing edges. Furthermore, testers were pleased to find that they perform just as well as they look, excelling across all disciplines of riding, even dirt jumps and free riding. Ten grub screw traction pins on each side keep feet planted and the front and rear pins are configured to create a foot-cradling concave shape. Overall, these show stoppers are just as functional as they are flashy.
Top pick - Race Face Atlas
The Atlas won Top Pick for enduro racing because it combined all of the features reviewers liked about the other models and rolled them into one awesome product. Lead tester, Sean Cronin explains, "Everything good was made better. Concave? How about we make it double-concave?
Best Buy - VP Components VP-Vice
As the underdog of the competition, the VP-Vice pulled out from behind the pegged front runners of the pack and earned its title of Best Buy award fair and square. Testers were surprised to find that time after time, they continued to choose this model over some of the more established industry favorites. This product is manufactured to be strong and durable while staying relatively light. Additionally, it's highly adaptable and according to gear editor Sean Cronin, "The ability to micro-adjust our foot position while not feeling overly loosey-goosey on the pins made this contender incredibly versatile. Adequate enough for downhill and enduro use and we could also maneuver about the platform while dirt jumping, freeriding, and when hitting park jumps."
Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, OutdoorGearLab, LLC releases inventive and informative gear comparison reviews to give outdoor enthusiasts the upper hand in their gear purchasing decisions. The website offers side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on specific measures. Expert teams of testers and reviewers implement creative methods to test products over those measures and then award top performers accordingly. Categories cover a range of activities including, but not limited to, camping, climbing, backpacking, cycling, and running. Take a look at outdoorgearlab.com to explore this popular resource.
