OutdoorGearLab Tests and Reviews The Best Trail Mountain Bikes of 2017

Editors' Choice for Best Aggressive Trail Bike - Yeti SB5.5
The SB5.5 earned the coveted Editors' Choice award for best aggressive ride because it's extremely versatile, pleasantly nimble, and fast. In the benchmark time trials, it dominated the downhill, ramping rapidly and gaining momentum with agile stability and invincible speed. While it crushed in the downhill assessments, the testing team concurred, "It doesn't get dusted on the climbs either, rolling over everything in its way to second place on the technical uphill time trials and pleasantly pedaling into fourth place on our smooth tract." With an aptitude for launching off the lip and an ability to handle with precision, this set of wheels is a clear front runner for gravity defying bliss.
Editors' Choice for Best Trail Bike - Ibis Ripley LS
The Ripley LS blends a playful feel with snappy acceleration and precise, sturdy downhill handling. This Editors' Choice award winner features sticky rubber on its velocity building 29" wheels (which feel more like a 27.5" setup) rounding hairpin corners faster than any other contender in the assessment. While it chugs uphill on the slower side, it's a comfortable class A voyage with a high paying return of roaring downhill fun. Overall the expert testers unite in their claim that "The Ibis is quietly confidence inspiring. With solid geometry, killer traction and a low slung chassis, it leaves little room for doubt: The Ripley LS gets the job done."
Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, OutdoorGearLab, LLC releases inventive and informative gear comparison reviews to give outdoor enthusiasts the upper hand in their gear purchasing decisions. The website offers side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on specific measures. Expert teams of testers and reviewers implement creative methods to test products over these measures and then award top performers accordingly. Categories cover a range of activities including, but not limited to, camping, climbing, backpacking, cycling, and running. Take a look at outdoorgearlab.com to explore this popular resource.
