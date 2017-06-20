 

June 2017
OutdoorGearLab Releases Reviews and Award Announcements for The Best Women's All Mountain Snowboards of 2017

Editors' Choice, Top Pick and Best Buy awards granted for the Women's Snowboard Review.
 
The Editors' Choice award winning, Gnu Ladies Choice.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- OutdoorGearLab, the leader in comprehensive gear reviews, has just finished testing and reviewing the top women's all mountain snowboards of 2017. Seven of the most popular all mountain women's boards were selected to go through 60 hours of rigorous testing in order to discover the best products overall, as well as the top picks for specific niche categories. Every board was tested at its limit in the testing lab which included backcountry powder lines and feature packed terrain parks. Conditions ran the gamut, from fresh powder and bluebird groomer runs to windblown ice and Sierra cement. The expert shredders took precautions, such as using the same Burton Lexa bindings for all contenders, in order to keep the testing as consistent as possible. After the shredding commenced, the models were given a score based on performance in five categories: edge hold, float in powder, stability at speed, flex and playfulness, and popping and jumping.

The winners are as follows:

Editors' Choice - Gnu Ladies' Choice

Testers agree that "Ladies Choice" is a pretty accurate title, deeming it "Editors' Choice" as well. While this product shines in the park, It can also perform in any conditions imaginable. It carves groomers, hits jibs, surfs powder and crushes landings. As an asymmetrical twin board, it harmonizes the riders' natural movement, making turns effortlessly instinctive and making switch riding seamless. Testers found that "The Magne-Traction edge helps you out just when you need it - and stays out of the way when you don't." Overall, this gem is an all around, consistent, performer that will push you to progress, whether you're a novice or a veteran.

Best Buy Award - Arbor Swoon

With a price tag of a mere $450, the Swoon takes the cake for the Best Buy award. Described by reviewers as a "true quiver-killer", this model is an adaptable all-mountain board that's reasonably priced and impossibly fun to ride. It features a directional twin set-up with a modest setback, delivering a floaty feel; "This thing slides through powder like butter, scoring a perfect 10/10 in the float in powder metric, outperforming every other board we tested." The silver lining is the fact that it incorporates sustainably sourced bamboo in the top sheet which is not only an ethically responsible choice, it also adds pop and reduces weight.

Top Pick for Power - Jones Twin Sister

The Twin Sister is a "freerider's dream come true", which is why it earned the Top Pick for powder riding. Its blend of a set back stance, blunt nose, and a directional twin set-up makes powder surfing easy and intuitive. The blunt nose allows the plank to move smooth and swift through the deepest of powder and the magnetraction edges provide a trustworthy hold in even the iciest conditions. Overall, it was tester's go to when they wanted to get after the slack-country freshies.

Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, OutdoorGearLab, LLC aims to offer highly informative in-depth gear comparison reviews to aid outdoor enthusiasts in their gear purchasing choices. The site presents side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on specific measures. Skilled reviewers implement rigorous, creative methods to test products over these measures and then award top performers accordingly. Categories cover a range of activities such as hiking, climbing, backpacking, cycling, and running. Check out outdoorgearlab.com to explore this fast growing resource.

