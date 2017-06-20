Country(s)
OutdoorGearLab Releases Reviews and Award Announcements for The Best Women's All Mountain Snowboards of 2017
Editors' Choice, Top Pick and Best Buy awards granted for the Women's Snowboard Review.
The winners are as follows:
Editors' Choice - Gnu Ladies' Choice
Testers agree that "Ladies Choice" is a pretty accurate title, deeming it "Editors' Choice" as well. While this product shines in the park, It can also perform in any conditions imaginable. It carves groomers, hits jibs, surfs powder and crushes landings. As an asymmetrical twin board, it harmonizes the riders' natural movement, making turns effortlessly instinctive and making switch riding seamless. Testers found that "The Magne-Traction edge helps you out just when you need it - and stays out of the way when you don't." Overall, this gem is an all around, consistent, performer that will push you to progress, whether you're a novice or a veteran.
Best Buy Award - Arbor Swoon
With a price tag of a mere $450, the Swoon takes the cake for the Best Buy award. Described by reviewers as a "true quiver-killer"
Top Pick for Power - Jones Twin Sister
The Twin Sister is a "freerider's dream come true", which is why it earned the Top Pick for powder riding. Its blend of a set back stance, blunt nose, and a directional twin set-up makes powder surfing easy and intuitive. The blunt nose allows the plank to move smooth and swift through the deepest of powder and the magnetraction edges provide a trustworthy hold in even the iciest conditions. Overall, it was tester's go to when they wanted to get after the slack-country freshies.
Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, OutdoorGearLab, LLC aims to offer highly informative in-depth gear comparison reviews to aid outdoor enthusiasts in their gear purchasing choices. The site presents side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on specific measures. Skilled reviewers implement rigorous, creative methods to test products over these measures and then award top performers accordingly. Categories cover a range of activities such as hiking, climbing, backpacking, cycling, and running. Check out outdoorgearlab.com to explore this fast growing resource.
