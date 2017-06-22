Country(s)
Paying it Forward is a Way of Life for Local Happy's Pizza Owner
Over the past nine months, Wally has been on a mission to share food, and hope, with area residents. He moved from Detroit, Michigan to Dayton, and as soon as he opened the doors of Happy's Pizza on Salem Avenue, he contacted two local shelters for men, women, and families, and started preparing a free Thanksgiving feast for nearly 300 people in need.
Last Thanksgiving, Wally and Happy's volunteers at the shelters served up 300 dinners that included fried chicken, mostaccioli, and pizzas, along with warm breadsticks, French fries, and desserts.
Since that first dinner, Wally has provided a five-course meal for Dayton community organizations for every calendar holiday, and sends pizzas every Thursday to the American Red Cross for their blood drives.
Wally recently opened a second Happy's Pizza Franchise at 513 Dorr Street in Toledo, and is expanding his mission of generosity to the local community there. Each month Wally donates pizzas to all the nurses' stations at Toledo area hospitals, as a way to say "thank you" for what the staff does for the community, and for their patronage of the restaurant.
"There was a time, five or 10 years ago, that food was something I didn't have," said Fadheel. "No matter what you go through in life, everyone deserves to have food, and now that I have been given this gift, I want to share it."
Wally's pay-it-forward nature extends beyond donations to local organizations too.
"Treat everyone like family," said Wally. "If anyone walks into one of my stores and says they are hungry and need help, we give them a meal and a drink – no questions asked."
About Happy's Pizza
The first Happy's Pizza opened in 1996 on Detroit's Northeast side on a busy corner and quickly became known for not only its pizza, but also its barbecue ribs, fried chicken and seafood. Happy's Pizza soon turned into a household name in Michigan and has expanded into California, Nevada, and Ohio, with over 60 U.S. locations.
Happy's Pizza's primary mission is to provide families with the finest quality foods at the lowest possible price and to assure that each and every restaurant location is a charitable leader throughout the communities that they serve. For more information, visit www.happyspizza.com.
