Happy's Pizza is Giving Pizza Lovers a Chance to Win $100,000, a 2 Year Car Lease, or 50,000 other great Prizes this Summer
The Scratch-off Giveaway game pieces will be located on Happy's Pizza large hand-tossed pizza boxes and select dinner boxes with wings, rib tips, shrimp, burgers and fries. Game pieces are available at participating Happy's Pizza locations in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
Happy's Pizza Scratch-off Giveaway game players will have a chance to win a Grand Prize of $100,000, Five 55" color TVs, Five video gaming systems, and Fifty lucky winners could receive a $50 Happy's Pizza Gift Certificate PLUS a chance to win a two-year lease on a 2017 Buick Enclave! There are a total of 52,961 prizes available to win in the Scratch-off Giveaway, including food prizes and discounts for Happy's pizza, wings, bread sticks, potato garlic wedges, cookies, and Pepsi products.
"We're thrilled to be offering this exciting game to our customers again," said Happy's Pizza CEO, John Moran. "We introduced our Scratch-off Giveaway last summer to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. We had a huge response and gave away some amazing prizes! This year we've added even more great prizes including a two-year Buick Enclave lease sponsored by Superior Buick GMC, video gaming systems, and the chance to win $100,000! Happy's Pizza will be giving away over $100,000 in prizes this summer as a fun way to say thank you to our customers for their loyalty."
The Happy's Pizza Scratch-off Giveaway will run now through September 30, 2017 or until supplies last. No purchase is necessary to win. The contest is open only to eligible legal residents of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, 18 years old or older at the time of game play. For odds of winning and complete Official Rules visit www.HappysPizza.com/
About Happy's Pizza
The first Happy's Pizza opened in 1996 on Detroit's Northeast side on a busy corner and quickly became known for not only its pizza, but also its barbecue ribs, fried chicken and seafood. Happy's Pizza soon turned into a household name in Michigan and has expanded into California, Nevada, and Ohio, with over 60 U.S. locations delivering more than just great pizza.
Happy's Pizza's primary mission is to provide families with the finest quality foods at the lowest possible price and to assure that each and every restaurant location is a charitable leader throughout the communities that they serve. For more information visitwww.happyspizza.com (http://www.happyspizza.com/)
