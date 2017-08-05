Country(s)
AirTime Gets a Jump on the New School Year with Supply Drive to Help Metro Detroit Students
Any guest who jumps in (literally) to help Metro-Detroit students by donating two school supplies during the week of August 21-28 at AirTime Trampoline and Game Parks will get to jump all day for just $10! Airtime will also donate $1 for each Supply Drive participant to local schools.
"The Supply Drive is a great way to help area students start the school year right with the necessary supplies, while helping kids pack in a little more summer fun with a full day of jumping and activities, before heading back to school," said Jennifer Morrow, Vice President of Operations, Airtime International Franchise, LLC. "Last year each park filled at least one large bin full of supplies, and AirTime raised over $5,000 for local schools with this week-long drive. This year we're hoping to exceed those numbers to help Michigan students get a great jump on the new school year!"
AirTime Trampoline and Game Parks in Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, and Westland will be participating in the School Supply Drive from August 21-28. AirTime's Grand Rapids location will also be hosting a drive to benefit students in the Greater Grand Rapids Area.
AirTime Trampoline and Game Parks feature approximately 30,000 square feet of wall-to-wall trampolines where kids and adults can literally bounce off the walls. The mammoth jumping area is divided into sections by trampoline size and intensity level, not by age, so jumpers of all ages and skill levels can have the best experience together. The Parks also include trampoline dodgeball courts, Olympic-grade foam mosh pits, slam-dunk basketball, arcades, concessions, and plenty of music to jump and dance to, with live DJ's on Friday and Saturday nights. For hours, locations and more information visit AirTimetrampoline.com
About AirTime Trampoline & Game Park
ENGINEERED FOR FUN. POWERED BY MUSIC.
AirTime Trampoline & Game Park is a high-energy trampoline and music experience unlike any other. Imagine getting your bounce on surrounded by wall to wall trampolines with the speakers pumping out your favorite songs. That is AirTime Trampoline & Game Park.
Launched as a Detroit, Michigan-based business, AirTime is dedicated to supporting local communities while offering a family-friendly, safe and exciting place to jump and experience AirTime.
AirTime currently has locations in Troy, Sterling Heights, Westland, Novi, and now in Grand Rapids, with a new park coming soon to Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Because life is good with music.
And even better with trampolines.
For more information visit AirTimeTrampoline.com
