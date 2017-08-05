AirTime Gets a Jump on the New School Year with Supply Drive to Help Grand Rapids Students

AirTime Trampoline & Game Park

-- With the new school year fast approaching, AirTime Trampoline & Game Park is jumping in to help students in Grand Rapids bridge the gap between the rising cost of school supplies and what schools and students can afford by hosting a School Supply Drive from August 21–28, 2017.Any guest who jumps in (literally) to help Grand Rapids students by donating two school supplies during the week of August 21-28 at AirTime Trampoline & Game Park will get to jump all day for just $10! Airtime will also donate $1 for each Supply Drive participant to local schools."The Supply Drive is a great way to help area students start the school year right with the necessary supplies, while helping kids pack in a little more summer fun with a full day of jumping and activities, before heading back to school," said Jennifer Morrow, Vice President of Operations, Airtime International Franchise, LLC. "Last year each of our Michigan parks donated at least one large bin full of supplies, and AirTime raised over $5,000 for Metro-Detroit schools with this week-long drive. This year we're so excited to be helping students in the Grand Rapids area with our new location here! We're confident the Supply Drive will help local students get a great jump on the new school year!"AirTime Trampoline & Game Park, located at 3681 28th Street SE, will be open Monday–Thursday 10am–9pm, Friday and Saturday 10am–11pm, and Sunday 10am–11pm during the School Supply Drive from August 21-28.AirTime Trampoline & Game Park in Grand Rapids features approximately 30,000 square feet of wall-to-wall trampolines where kids and adults can literally bounce off the walls. The Park also features a 3D graphic-enhanced air bag mosh pit, a 20' rock climbing tower that accommodates six climbers simultaneously, an American Gladiator-style battle beam, a warrior skill and agility course, trampoline dodgeball courts, Slam Dunk basketball, a little jumpers playscape, a full 40-game arcade, concessions, and party areas, all of which are powered by high-energy music and live weekend DJ's, in a safe, family-friendly environment.AirTime locations in Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, and Westland, Michigan will also be hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit Metro-Detroit students the week of August 21-28.For more information and media requests please contact Sherrie Handrinos at 734-341-6859 or SherrieHandrinos@gmail.com.AirTime Trampoline & Game Park is a high-energy trampoline and music experience unlike any other. Imagine getting your bounce on surrounded by wall to wall trampolines with the speakers pumping out your favorite songs. That is AirTime Trampoline & Game Park.Launched as a Detroit, Michigan-based business, AirTime is dedicated to supporting local communities while offering a family-friendly, safe and exciting place to jump and experience AirTime.AirTime currently has locations in Troy, Sterling Heights, Westland, Novi, and now in Grand Rapids, with a new park coming soon to Ann Arbor, Michigan.