Super Bowl Champ's New Kiddie Academy® to Host Free Family/Community Day on July 15

HOUSTON - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Former Super Bowl Champion and current Buffalo Bills Safety James Ihedigbo's new Kiddie Academy® Lakes of Savannah is hosting a Free Family and Community Day event on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 11am - 1pm.
The Family and Community Day event will offer visitors a sneak preview of the new Kiddie Academy®, located at 5158 Savannah Pkwy., in Rosharon, Texas, before the Academy's official opening later this summer. The NFL Safety, along with his family and friends, will be on-hand for the two-hour celebration. The event will offer plenty of free, fun activities including food trucks, music, and face painting for the kids.
Ihedigbo, along with his wife Brittany and mother, Dr. Rose Ihedigbo, broke ground on the new Kiddie Academy® Lakes of Savannah in March 2017. While education-based child care may seem like an unconventional business for a professional football player, the Ihedigbo's have long family history of educational philanthropy and community service. Upon entry into the NFL, Ihedigbo launched his own charity, Hope Africa USA, to provide scholarships to high school students across the country. Now, that history has prompted the 10-year NFL Pro Safety to create a special environment where younger children can learn, thrive, and grow.
"Making a difference in the lives of children is huge priority for our family," said James. "We plan to be a big part of the community here, and we want to meet our neighbors and share the excitement of our new Kiddie Academy with all the children and families in the area. It's an amazing new facility designed to give busy parents peace of mind that their children are safe and will be well cared for in an environment that will enable them to learn and grow socially, physically, emotionally and intellectually. This event is a fun way for the community to get to know us, and learn a little about our Kiddie Academy before we officially open."
Kiddie Academy® is the leading provider of comprehensive education-based child care programs for children ages 6 weeks through 12 years old. The Kiddie Academy® Lakes of Savannah will serve area families and their children by offering quality education and the highest standards of child care in full time care, before-school and after-school care, and summer camp programs.
The Kiddie Academy® Lakes of Savannah Free Family and Community Day will run from 11am – 1pm on Saturday, July 15, 2017. For more information please call 832-569-4847 or visit https://kiddieacademy.com/
About Kiddie Academy®
Since its inception, Kiddie Academy® has been a leader in education-based child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy is using the globally recognized AdvancED accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit www.kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/
About Kiddie Academy® Franchising
Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and has more than 150 academies located in 24 states. Approximately 50 additional academies are in development, with more than 30 new locations slated to open in 2016. For more information, visit http://www.kiddieacademyfranchising.com/.
