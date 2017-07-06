Country(s)
Industry News
Avalanche Food Group/Twin Peaks Restaurants Honor Local Veterans & Help Families with $45,000 Donation
Avalanche Food Group, owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas and Indianapolis, have a strong dedication to community service, and a special place in their hearts for veterans and active military members and their families. The owners provide charitable contributions year-round to support America's Veterans, service-members and families by working with organizations like the Wounded Warriors Project of Houston.
"My brothers and I always looking for ways to do something special to honor the men and women who sacrifice so much for our country," said Ricky Rosa, COO of Avalanche Food Group. "Folds of Honor is a perfect fit for our mission to help. The families of fallen and disabled soldiers are often the hardest hit, so with the help of Folds of Honor, we found a recipient in each of our eight Twin Peaks Restaurant locations to make sure this donation will have a positive impact on local families."
Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization who's motto is Honor their Sacrifice, Educate their Legacy, has been providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service-members since 2007.
In addition to the $45,000 donation, AFG will be holding a Company-wide Charity Car Wash at all Twin Peaks Restaurant locations on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 11am-3pm to raise funds for Folds of Honor, and will continue to support the organization's mission and local recipients throughout the year.
The Avalanche Food Group was founded in 2009 by the Rosa brothers; John, Joe and Ricky. They own eight Twin Peaks locations in Texas and Indianapolis, and are looking forward to expanding the Twin Peaks Brand into new cities across the nation.
Twin Peaks currently has 78 locations in 25 states. More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at www.TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at 734-341-6859 or SherrieHandrinos@
About Avalanche Food Group
Founded in 2009 by brothers, John, Joe and Ricky Rosa, Avalanche Food Group was created as a family business that prides themselves on integrity, loyalty and creating a transparent family environment for all staff and employees encouraging teamwork throughout the company.
The goal at AFG is to create a memorable experience through our commitment to personalize, exceptional customer service. We provide consistent, hospitable and quality service to our customers, vendors, employees and community that will result in loyal, lasting relationships and exceed industry standards. We execute innovative and trend-setting concepts that will enhance the lives of our employees and, in part, will be given back to the community through programs and services.
In 2011, AFG was awarded The Franchisees of the Year Award from the International Franchise Association. At Avalanche Food Group, we believe that through our ambitious leadership and dedicated team, our company will proactively and successfully meet the challenges of the future.
www.AvalancheFoodGroup.com
Contact
Sherrie Handrinos
***@avalanchefoodgroup.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse