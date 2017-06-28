News By Tag
VPS6 Announces Windows VPS Hosting With 100% Uptime & 24/7 Technical Support
The powerful virtual private servers come with several astounding features, such as 100% uptime, 24/7 technical support, fully managed servers and so on.
VPS6, offers 24/7 technical support to all clients, and make sure any technical issue is resolved as quickly as possible. They ensure a website's seamless performance, allowing a client to gain their round-the-clock presence on the web. With their powerful Intel processors, the VPS setup offers the required flexibility of running a website or third-party applications. The hosting company gives the lifetime hardware warranty, which ensures reliability and sustainability of all hosted properties with them.
VPS6 offers Windows Virtual Private Servers USA (http://vps6.net/
VPS6 has Windows VPS plans with different memory, storage and bandwidth choices. According to their hosting needs, a client can choose a plan in a given budget. The spokesperson maintains that they are offering affordable Windows VPS hosting for startups, individuals and small and medium companies. Despite low in prices, their hosting offers an optimal performance for all types of hosted applications. One can learn more about their hosting plans by visiting the website.
Page Updated Last on: Jun 28, 2017