Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change Opens 70th Location in Reed City, MI
Founder's commitment to fast, affordable oil changes continues to win over customers
Founded in 2014 by Costa Kapothanasis, CEO, Costa Oil has built a reputation for fast, friendly, and affordable oil changes for vehicles of all makes and models. In an industry that is experiencing numerous challenges—including longer oil change intervals, labor shortages, and rising COGS—many other quick lube brands are adding other vehicle maintenance services or relying on higher ticket averages to maintain profitability.
Costa Oil, however, remains committed to an oil change only model—streamlining service and keeping cars moving quickly through the bay. In addition, the company has also reduced the cost of oil changes for their customers. In March, Kapothanasis announced that all corporate-owned stores would lower the price for full synthetic oil changes to just $50 (base price) and would no longer offer synthetic blend or conventional oil. The move not only represents significant savings for consumers compared to competitor pricing, by offering only full synthetic, Costa Oil further simplifies the process of getting an oil change.
As Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change celebrates the opening of its 70th location, Kapothanasis continues to buck industry norms in favor of speed and service.
"The quick lube industry needs to get back to its roots: fast, affordable, reliable service," he says. "That's why Costa Oil is expanding while others are struggling. We're not chasing short-term gains from inflating average ticket prices or bolting on services. We're building long-term loyalty with consistent service, fair pricing, and respect for our customers."
Earlier this year, Costa Oil was ranked #101 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 list of Top New & Emerging Franchises in the United States. This recognition highlights the brand's rapid growth, innovative business model, and strong appeal to entrepreneurs seeking a streamlined, customer-focused automotive service franchise.
Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change – Reed City will hold its Grand Opening on September 5-6, 2025. As is customary on the opening weekend, the first 10 vehicles on Friday will receive free oil changes, with all other oil changes 50% off on both Friday and Saturday. Costa Oil is at 846 S Chestnut St, Reed City, MI.
About Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change
Costa Oil – 10 Minute Oil Change™ was founded in 2014 to deliver fast, affordable, high quality oil changes with no appointments needed and no high-pressure upselling, only friendly and professional drive-through service. Costa Oil is headquartered in Hanover, PA with 70 corporate and franchise-owned locations throughout the US. For more information visit https://costaoils.com.
