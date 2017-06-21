 
Industry News





Five-star Audiovisual Elected Internal Technology Resources Provider For Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

 
 
BALTIMORE - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- NAPERVILLE, IL – Five-Star AudioVisual (http://www.five-starav.com/), industry leading audiovisual services provider, has been designated as the internal events technology provider for the newly opened luxury hotel, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore (https://www.pendryhotels.com/baltimore/). Five-Star AudioVisual will supply an extensive inventory of the latest audio, video and lighting technology on property. In addition, supplying an onsite staff comprised of a highly experienced technical and creative team for custom and turn-key meetings, events, presentations and show services.

"The new luxury hospitality brand, Pendry Hotel, brings a breath of fresh air to the city of Baltimore. The level of excellence and the attention to detail Sagamore Pendry provides is unprecedented. Our team of event technology professionals has worked for some of the most well-acknowledged hotel brands across the world and I can truly endorse that Pendry Hotels is in a class all by itself! Five Star AudioVisual's introduction to the Northeast region couldn't have been with a finer hotel partner. To have a worthy alliance with such a cultured brand whose luxury lifestyle standards are uncompromised, will definitely put us a step ahead of the competition!" D'Andre Winder, Director of AudioVisual Services, Five-Star AudioVisual.

About Five-Star AudioVisual

As the premiere event technology services provider for hospitality and corporate clients, Five-Star AudioVisual provides the highest level of customized service to its partners and their clients. Their ultimate objective is to be regarded as the benchmark for service excellence and client satisfaction while delivering top level customer service. Five-Star AudioVisual believes in providing highly personalized services and offer audiovisual solutions tailored to the specific needs and goals of their partners. Having partnered with more than 80 of the finest hotels, resorts and conventions centers across North America and Canada, Five-Star AudioVisual continues to focus on long-term partnerships and 100% customer retention. Their premier event technology services ranges from integrated in-house solutions, event staging and production, installation services, customized business centers, management services and more. Visit us at five-starav.com. (http://www.five-starav.com/)

Social Networks:

LinkedIn: www.LinkedIn.com/company/five-star-audio-visual

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/FSAudioVisual

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/FiveStarAudioVisual

Media Inquiries:

Tenille Allen

Director of PR/Media

tallen@five-starav.com

Five-Star AudioVisual

127 Ambassador Dr. Unit 111

Naperville, Il 60540
Click to Share