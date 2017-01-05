News By Tag
Cavalry Court, College Station, TX designates Five-Star AudioVisual as the Event Technolgy Supplier
This partnership allows Five-Star AudioVisual the opportunity to supply Cavalry Court with all of its in-house events and meetings technology needs as requested by their clients and guests. This includes a combined 6,000+ square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space.
"The expansion into the southwest market catapults Five-Star AudioVisual's overall objective; continuing to stay a niche-style provider while building dynamic, long-standing partnerships with elite hotels and resorts. This allows every client to receive the personalized, top quality service they deserve. We are very excited to be a part of Valencia Group's newest hotel opening and look forward to upholding a high level of service integrity and ongoing successes." – Tenille Allen, Director of PR and Media, Five-Star AudioVisual.
"Cavalry Court and The George™, with their mix of outdoor elements and high-end accommodations, are set to elevate the travel and meeting experience for College Station. With their stellar expertise and customer service, Five-Star AudioVisual has been key to our ability to provide a wide range of offerings to our customers." said Marcus Latner, General Manager at Cavalry Court and The George™ in College Station, Texas.
About Cavalry Court
The much anticipated Cavalry Court, a new vintage inspired 141-room boutique hotel developed by Valencia Group and Midway, elevates the travel and hospitality experience. It is at the cornerstone of College Station's most vibrant new community, Century Square, a 60-acre destination under development by Midway and Texas A&M University offering retail, restaurant, office space, apartment homes and entertainment venues. Drawing from the area's rich history and Texas A&M tradition, the Cavalry Court motor coach concept by Valencia Group (http://www.valenciagroup.com/
About Valencia Group
Houston-based Valencia Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Group properties are destination and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Group portfolio currently includes the Valencia brands: Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA and Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX. The Sorella brands include Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE in Houston, TX by developer Midway and Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, MO. The newest court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX and Midway and Valencia Group's Cavalry Court in College Station, TX. New openings in 2017 will include Midway and Valencia Group's The George™ in College Station, TX as well as Midway's Hotel Alessandra in Houston, TX. For more information, please visit www.valenciagroup.com.
About Five-Star AudioVisual
As the premiere event technology services provider for hospitality and corporate clients, Five-Star AudioVisual provides the highest level of customized service to its partners and their clients. Their ultimate objective is to be regarded as the benchmark for service excellence and client satisfaction while delivering top level customer service. Five-Star AudioVisual believes in providing highly personalized services and offering audiovisual solutions tailored to the specific needs and goals of their partners. Having partnered with more than 70 of the finest hotels, resorts and conventions centers across North America and Canada, Five-Star AudioVisual continues to focus on long-term partnerships and 100% customer retention. Their premier event technology services ranges from integrated in-house solutions, event staging and production, installation services, management services and more. Visit us at http://www.five-
Social Networks:
LinkedIn: www.LinkedIn.com/
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/
Media Inquiries:
Tenille Allen
Director of PR/Media
tallen@five-
Five-Star AudioVisual
127 Ambassador Dr. Unit 111
Naperville, Il 60504
630-236-8712
