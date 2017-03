Pendry San Diego Designates Five-star Audiovisual As The Internal Technology Resources Provider

End

-- NAPERVILLE, IL – The newly opened luxury lifestyle hotel, Pendry San Diego, designates industry leading audiovisual provider, Five-Star AudioVisual, as its internal events technology provider. Five-Star AudioVisual will supply an extensive inventory of the latest audio, video and lighting technology on property. In addition, supplying an onsite staff comprised of a highly experienced technical and creative team for custom and turn-key meetings, events, presentations and show services.Pendry San Diego is the debut property from Pendry Hotels, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Located in the city's renowned Gaslamp Quarter, Pendry San Diego features 317 guest rooms, including 36 suites, each striking a balance between modern and traditional, pairing classic Southern California influence with luxury amenities. Boasting six unique restaurants and bars and highlighting some of the city's most talented chefs, Pendry San Diego is the city's most anticipated new hospitality and lifestyle offering. For more information, follow @pendryhotels orvisit pendryhotels.com/ san-diego/ About Montage Resorts and HotelsMontage Hotels & Resorts is a hotel and resort management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the luxury traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts and residences in stunning settings that offer comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Beverly Hills, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, and opening in 2018, Montage Los Cabos. In 2014, the company launched Pendry Hotels, a new luxury brand that will be each destination's most inspired guest house. Pendry San Diego will open late 2016 and Sagamore Pendry Baltimore will open early 2017. In addition, the company also operates some of the country's premiere golf courses, including Spanish Peaks Mountain Club in Big Sky, Montana and The May River Golf Club in Bluffton, South Carolina. For more information, please visit http://www.montagehotels.com About Five-Star AudioVisualAs the premiere event technology services provider for hospitality and corporate clients, Five-Star AudioVisual provides the highest level of customized service to its partners and their clients. Their ultimate objective is to be regarded as the benchmark for service excellence and client satisfaction while delivering top level customer service. Five-Star AudioVisual believes in providing highly personalized services and offer audiovisual solutions tailored to the specific needs and goals of their partners. Having partnered with more than 75 of the finest hotels, resorts and conventions centers across North America and Canada, Five-Star AudioVisual continues to focus on long-term partnerships and 100% customer retention. Their premier event technology services ranges from integrated in-house solutions, event staging and production, installation services, customized business centers, management services and more. Visit us at http://www.five-starav.com.(http://www.linkedin.com/company/five-star-audio-visual)(http://www.twitter.com/FSAudioVisual)(http://www.facebook.com/FiveStarAudioVisual)Tenille AllenDirector of PR/Mediatallen@five-starav.comFive-Star AudioVisual127 Ambassador Dr. Unit 111Naperville, Il 60504630-236-8712