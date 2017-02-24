News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pendry San Diego Designates Five-star Audiovisual As The Internal Technology Resources Provider
"Our team is eagerly awaiting the official grand opening of Pendry San Diego. With such a culturally connected brand, this new addition of Montage Hotels and Resorts luxury properties will be an amazing attribute to the San Diego market. We have been working closely with the Pendry staff, getting to know all aspects of this stunning new location all while embracing its culture and core values. We at Five-Star AudioVisual look forward to playing an intricate part in creating truly memorable events for all who visit." – Frank Gravino, Director of AudioVisual Services, Five-Star AudioVisual
About Pendry San Diego
Pendry San Diego is the debut property from Pendry Hotels, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Located in the city's renowned Gaslamp Quarter, Pendry San Diego features 317 guest rooms, including 36 suites, each striking a balance between modern and traditional, pairing classic Southern California influence with luxury amenities. Boasting six unique restaurants and bars and highlighting some of the city's most talented chefs, Pendry San Diego is the city's most anticipated new hospitality and lifestyle offering. For more information, follow @pendryhotels orvisit pendryhotels.com/
About Montage Resorts and Hotels
Montage Hotels & Resorts is a hotel and resort management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the luxury traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts and residences in stunning settings that offer comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Beverly Hills, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, and opening in 2018, Montage Los Cabos. In 2014, the company launched Pendry Hotels, a new luxury brand that will be each destination's most inspired guest house. Pendry San Diego will open late 2016 and Sagamore Pendry Baltimore will open early 2017. In addition, the company also operates some of the country's premiere golf courses, including Spanish Peaks Mountain Club in Big Sky, Montana and The May River Golf Club in Bluffton, South Carolina. For more information, please visit http://www.montagehotels.com.
About Five-Star AudioVisual
As the premiere event technology services provider for hospitality and corporate clients, Five-Star AudioVisual provides the highest level of customized service to its partners and their clients. Their ultimate objective is to be regarded as the benchmark for service excellence and client satisfaction while delivering top level customer service. Five-Star AudioVisual believes in providing highly personalized services and offer audiovisual solutions tailored to the specific needs and goals of their partners. Having partnered with more than 75 of the finest hotels, resorts and conventions centers across North America and Canada, Five-Star AudioVisual continues to focus on long-term partnerships and 100% customer retention. Their premier event technology services ranges from integrated in-house solutions, event staging and production, installation services, customized business centers, management services and more. Visit us at http://www.five-
Social Networks:
LinkedIn: www.LinkedIn.com/
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/
Media Inquiries:
Tenille Allen
Director of PR/Media
tallen@five-
Five-Star AudioVisual
127 Ambassador Dr. Unit 111
Naperville, Il 60504
630-236-8712
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse