Christal Kennedy, Av Manager For Five-star Audiovisual, Is Nominated For The Lls Mwoy Award

-- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer, announces their nominees for the 2017 Man and Woman of the Year Award, revealing Five-Star AudioVisual's Assistant Director of Event Technology at Wyndham Anaheim, Christal Kennedy, as one of the nominees.The Man & Woman of the Year (MWOY) campaign is a spirited fundraising competition in over 80 communities across the U.S. in which participants build fundraising teams to compete for the title of Man or Woman of the Year during the ten-week campaign. The tile is awarded to the man and woman who raise the most. The top local fundraisers in the country also win the national titles. MWOY has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in its 27 year history to help LLS fund research to find cures and ensure blood cancer patients have access to treatments.Christal Kennedy has dedicated her voice to help raise money for LLS in memory of her close friend, Kris Lundeen, who lost his battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2013. She decided to forward his mantra, PLOW, and started the campaign "Fighting Cancer with the Power of PLOW" with the help of his family. Visit Christal's Fundraising page ( http://www.mwoy.org/ pages/ocie/ocie17/ ckennedy )to donate and help her win the LLS 2017 Woman of the Year Award.Founded in 1949, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.Headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org . Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572.As the premiere event technology service provider for hospitality and corporate clients, Five-Star AudioVisual provides the highest level of customized service to its partners and their clients. Theirultimate objective is to be regarded as the benchmark for service excellence and client satisfaction while delivering elevated success and prosperity. Five-Star AudioVisual believes in providing highly personalized services and offer audiovisual solutions tailored to the specific needs and goals of their partners. Having partnered with more than 75 of the finest hotels, resorts and conventions centers around North America and Canada, Five-Star AudioVisual continues to focus on long-term partnerships and 100% customer retention. Their premier event technology services ranges from integrated in-house solutions, event staging, installation services, customized business centers, management services and more. Visit us at http://www.Five-StarAV.comLinkedIn:(http://www.linkedin.com/company/five-star-audio-visual)Twitter:(http://www.twitter.com/FSAudioVisual)Facebook:(http://www.facebook.com/FiveStarAudioVisual)Tenille AllenDirector of PR/Mediatallen@five-starav.comFive-Star AudioVisual127 Ambassador Dr. Unit 111Naperville, Il 60504630-236-8712