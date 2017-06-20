News By Tag
RAGTRADE ATLANTA Announces New Membership Mobile App
"With more and more smartphone users utilizing mobile apps to connect with people they share a common interest with, we predict this app will change the way Atlanta's fashion community communicates,"
Benefits of the RAGTRADE ATLANTA mobile app include:
· Connect with Atlanta's fashion industry instantly
· Access to a growing membership directory
· Access to a curated events calendar featuring fashion and beauty events
· Shared tips and advice for new business opportunities
· Mentorship opportunities
· Ability to inform members of current business initiatives
· And more…
The RAGTRADE ATLANTA app is available for smartphone users on Android and iOS platforms. The RAGTRADE ATLANTA mobile app requires a membership with RAGTRADE ATLANTA to activate. To become a member, please visit www.RAGTRADEATLANTA.com/
AboutRAGTRADEATLANTA:
Established in 2013, RAGTRADE ATLANTA is committed to developing a sustainable fashion industry for the city of Atlanta. Our organization aims to further the growth and interests of local and international designers in four key areas: Business Development, Scholarship Awards/Grants, Reputation, and Innovation & Tech.
Since its inception, RAGTRADE ATLANTA continues to provide leadership through strategic and creative programming to re-position Atlanta's fashion industry as a key player in the global fashion space. RAGTRADE ATLANTA organizes the city's official fashion week, showcasing the best of local and international emerging fashion designer collections to a diverse audience including press, buyers and consumers. RAGTRADE ATLANTA also manages a yearlong curated events calendar featuring exclusive listings of fashion-focused events hosted by key community leaders.
