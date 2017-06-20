 
RAGTRADE ATLANTA Announces New Membership Mobile App

 
 
RAGTRADE ATLANTA Mobile App
RAGTRADE ATLANTA Mobile App
 
ATLANTA - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Georgia's fastest-growing fashion organization, RAGTRADE ATLANTA today announced the release of their mobile app exclusively for members. The RAGTRADE ATLANTA mobile app will serve as a virtual meeting room for fashion designers, style influencers, fashion & beauty bloggers, industry professionals, makeup artists and more. Until now, there has never been a mobile app that brings Atlanta's fashion & beauty communities together instantly.

"With more and more smartphone users utilizing mobile apps to connect with people they share a common interest with, we predict this app will change the way Atlanta's fashion community communicates," said Angela Watts, Founder and Executive Director of RAGTRADE ATLANTA. "Members will be able to network with fashion professionals, share the latest news about their business, partner with professionals to help grow their businesses, and stay up to date on fashion and beauty events via our curated fashion calendar."

Benefits of the RAGTRADE ATLANTA mobile app include:

·       Connect with Atlanta's fashion industry instantly

·       Access to a growing membership directory

·       Access to a curated events calendar featuring fashion and beauty events

·       Shared tips and advice for new business opportunities

·       Mentorship opportunities

·       Ability to inform members of current business initiatives

·       And more…

The RAGTRADE ATLANTA app is available for smartphone users on Android and iOS platforms. The RAGTRADE ATLANTA mobile app requires a membership with RAGTRADE ATLANTA to activate. To become a member, please visit www.RAGTRADEATLANTA.com/membership

AboutRAGTRADEATLANTA:

Established in 2013, RAGTRADE ATLANTA is committed to developing a sustainable fashion industry for the city of Atlanta. Our organization aims to further the growth and interests of local and international designers in four key areas: Business Development, Scholarship Awards/Grants, Reputation, and Innovation & Tech.

Since its inception, RAGTRADE ATLANTA continues to provide leadership through strategic and creative programming to re-position Atlanta's fashion industry as a key player in the global fashion space. RAGTRADE ATLANTA organizes the city's official fashion week, showcasing the best of local and international emerging fashion designer collections to a diverse audience including press, buyers and consumers. RAGTRADE ATLANTA also manages a yearlong curated events calendar featuring exclusive listings of fashion-focused events hosted by key community leaders.

Contact
10 Squared
***@10squaredpr.com
End
Source:RAGTRADE ATLANTA
Email:***@10squaredpr.com Email Verified
