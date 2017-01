Melànie D. Design Luxury Diamond Collection Brings a Personal Touch and Story to Jewelry

Spread the Word

-- Melànie D. Design, a luxury diamond jewelry brand based in Atlanta, Georgia, will introduce its new collection on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at an exclusive location. The launch will give a sneak peek into the collection's unparalleled pieces, which are exquisitely crafted using the finest materials.Melànie's artistic journey began with the loss of a diamond in a ring her mother gifted her after the untimely death of her father. Seeking to replace the unique stone, she located a jeweler in California to handle the repair. As Melànie conversed with the jeweler, he asked about the history of her ring—she shared the story of her father. The jeweler asked her to send him the ring and days later returned it to Melànie with the signature two teardrop diamonds once again in place.The jeweler informed Melànie that there would be no charge for the repair, but instead he asked for one of her drawings in return. During the repair process, he noticed her incredible talent for design and asked for more jewelry sketches. "I started sketching and inspiration just took over," says Melànie.Unique in concept, Melànie D. Designs are all custom made. From the beginning of the design process, clients share their personal stories and memories that evolve into one-of-a-kind, wearable works of art."Designing is a spiritual experience for me and every piece is a highly personal labor of love," says Melànie.The Melànie D. Design debut collection includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings fit for any occasion. Distinct features include the exquisite details surrounding the mosaic pave design, and the Bird of Paradise Motif (Melànie's father's favorite flower) that she incorporates into several of her key pieces.Melànie D. Design complete collection will be available for viewing at the private launch on January 14, 2017. Pricing is available upon request.For more information about Melànie D. Design, please visit http://melanied.design/ or @melanieddesign on Instagram and Twitter.The private launch for Melànie D. Design will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at a private location. Media interested in attending, please submit your request to Angela Watts of 10 Squared via email: press(at)10squaredpr.com .