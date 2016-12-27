 
News By Tag
* Jewelry
* Luxury
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
December 2016
3130292827


Melànie D. Design Luxury Diamond Collection Brings a Personal Touch and Story to Jewelry

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jewelry
Luxury

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Melànie D. Design, a luxury diamond jewelry brand based in Atlanta, Georgia, will introduce its new collection on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at an exclusive location. The launch will give a sneak peek into the collection's unparalleled pieces, which are exquisitely crafted using the finest materials.

Melànie's artistic journey began with the loss of a diamond in a ring her mother gifted her after the untimely death of her father. Seeking to replace the unique stone, she located a jeweler in California to handle the repair. As Melànie conversed with the jeweler, he asked about the history of her ring—she shared the story of her father. The jeweler asked her to send him the ring and days later returned it to Melànie with the signature two teardrop diamonds once again in place.

The jeweler informed Melànie that there would be no charge for the repair, but instead he asked for one of her drawings in return. During the repair process, he noticed her incredible talent for design and asked for more jewelry sketches. "I started sketching and inspiration just took over," says Melànie.

Unique in concept, Melànie D. Designs are all custom made. From the beginning of the design process, clients share their personal stories and memories that evolve into one-of-a-kind, wearable works of art.

"Designing is a spiritual experience for me and every piece is a highly personal labor of love," says Melànie.

The Melànie D. Design debut collection includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings fit for any occasion. Distinct features include the exquisite details surrounding the mosaic pave design, and the Bird of Paradise Motif (Melànie's father's favorite flower) that she incorporates into several of her key pieces.

Melànie D. Design complete collection will be available for viewing at the private launch on January 14, 2017. Pricing is available upon request.

For more information about Melànie D. Design, please visit http://melanied.design/ or @melanieddesign on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Note:
The private launch for Melànie D. Design will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at a private location. Media interested in attending, please submit your request to Angela Watts of 10 Squared via email: press(at)10squaredpr.com .

Media Contact
10 Squared
678-637-0982
***@10squaredpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@10squaredpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Jewelry, Luxury
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
10 Squared PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share