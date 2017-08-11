News By Tag
News By Location
Country(s)
Multimedia Personality Rashan Ali to Host Inaugural Pretty Girls Sweat Festival
Female college students and young professionals from the Atlanta community can expect to enjoy a fun day filled with team workouts lead by premier instructors, contests to win prizes, live performances from female DJs, surprise guests and more. This event will encourage young women to live a healthy lifestyle, embrace fitness, and raise money and awareness for childhood obesity. It's the ultimate way to get fit and give back! PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT fest will expose guests to premiere fitness studios in Atlanta as well as an online destination where they can learn how to make fitness fun and sweat with a purpose. This event will also highlight the many fitness programs PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT offers on and off college campuses, locally and nationally. "We have incredible access to the best female doctors, wellness experts, chefs, health brands and products," states PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT Founder Aeshia DeVore Branch (https://prettygirlssweat.com/
"We are so excited to partner with PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT for this wonderful event," says Rashan Ali (http://www.rashanali.com/
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prettygirlssweat.com/
PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT fest ATLANTA is partnering with the 501(c)3 nonprofits Sporty Girls Inc., the Teen Diaries Foundation Inc., and Dance 411 Foundation to support their mission to promote fitness, wellness, and sports journalism to young girls. Participating sponsors include Propel (https://www.propelwater.com/)
About PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT (https://prettygirlssweat.com/
PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT is a national organization, media company, and grassroots movement founded on September 24, 2011, that has educated and activated over 20,000 teen girls (ages 13-22) through unique fitness programs and an unbreakable sisterhood that has female students flipping the ingrained negative stereotypes that sweat holds. As a result, exercising and eating healthy are becoming the cool thing to do amongst the most vulnerable demographic in the U.S.
About Teen Diaries Foundation (http://teendiariesfoundation.org/):
Teen Diaries Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides hands on and virtual programming for multicultural women (ages 13-22) across the nation. The direct service includes PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT fitness events focused on motivating young women to live an active lifestyle, participate in organized sports, and support the fight against childhood obesity as well as a mentoring portion dedicated to linking young girls with professional women who work in the entertainment industry. The PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT (PGS) Ambassador program gives college students the opportunity to encourage their peers to stay fit by giving them a platform to create and publish inspirational social media content and host on-campus fitness gatherings. In addition, the Teen Reporter Program provides hands on and e-mentoring to high school and college age students interested in pursuing careers in journalism (such as online media, radio, TV, newspaper, and magazines). The information and opportunities they offer help their target population transition into womanhood successfully and empower them to be future leaders. They have been affecting the lives of young women worldwide since 2007 through various platforms including TeenDiaries.net, TD Radio, and PrettyGirlsSweat.com!
About Sporty Girls (http://www.sportygirlsinc.org/):
In 2006, local radio personality Rashan Ali founded Sporty Girls Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia to provide young minority girls the opportunity to participate in non-traditional sports – those not traditionally offered in metro Atlanta public schools. A lifelong competitive swimmer and recipient of a four-year swimming scholarship at Florida A & M University, Rashan knew that one day she would want that same opportunity for other girls like her. Not only did she want young girls to swim, but also learn to play, soccer, golf, lacrosse and tennis. Through Sporty Girls, she has been afforded the opportunity to introduce young minority girls to an unconventional way to participate in non-traditional sports.
