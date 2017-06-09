 
RAGTRADE ATLANTA Announces New Membership Program

 
 
ATLANTA - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- RAGTRADE ATLANTA, the south's fastest growing fashion organization and curator of Atlanta's official fashion week is excited to announce the launch of their new membership program. Since 2013, RAGTRADE ATLANTA has been committed to creating a strong fashion community for the city of Atlanta. New members will now have immediate access to a community of motivated and diverse professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs who share the same goal in creating a sustainable fashion industry in Atlanta, while assisting those who choose Atlanta as a market to grow their business.


"We are pleased to announce the launch of our new membership program," said Angela Watts, Founder and Executive Director of RAGTRADE ATLANTA. "As an organization that is committed to developing a sustainable fashion industry for the city of Atlanta, our organization aims to further the growth and interests of our fashion community in four key areas: Business Development, Scholarship Awards / Grants, Reputation and Innovation & Tech."

The RAGTRADE ATLANTA membership program is available for professionals who work in apparel and accessory design, retail, textile manufacturers, wholesale, fashion photographers, wardrobe stylists, hair and makeup artists and models. Limited fashion student memberships are also available.

RAGTRADE ATLANTA's membership program benefits include:
• Complimentary access to monthly meetings.
• Networking and mentor opportunities with other RAGTRADE ATLANTA members and affiliated brands.
• Reduced fees for educational workshops and panels.
• Supporting legislative efforts to support Atlanta's industry and grow resources.
• Discussing business issues and challenges with industry leaders.
• Inclusion in membership directory.
• Invitations to member-only events.
• Access to an exclusive RAGTRADE ATLANTA mobile app (Launching Tuesday, June 20, 2017).
• Access to a yearlong curated events calendar featuring exclusive listings of fashion-focused events hosted by key community leaders.

For more information about RAGTRADE ATLANTA's new membership program, please visit:www.ragtradeatlanta.com/membership or contact 10 Squared at press@10squaredpr.com .

About RAGTRADE ATLANTA:
Established in 2013, RAGTRADE ATLANTA is committed to developing a sustainable fashion industry for the city of Atlanta. Our organization aims to further the growth and interests of local and international designers in four key areas: Business Development, Scholarship Awards/Grants, Reputation, and Innovation & Tech.

Since its inception, RAGTRADE ATLANTA continues to provide leadership through strategic and creative programming to re-position Atlanta's fashion industry as a key player in the global fashion space. RAGTRADE ATLANTA organizes the city's official fashion week, showcasing the best of local and international emerging fashion designer collections to a diverse audience including press, buyers and consumers. RAGTRADE ATLANTA also manages a yearlong curated events calendar featuring exclusive listings of fashion-focused events hosted by key community leaders.

Contact
10 Squared
***@10squaredpr.com
End
Source:RAGTRADE ATLANTA
Email:***@10squaredpr.com Email Verified
Click to Share