The Cobb Tradeshow Returns for Spring/Summer 2017 Menswear Show

 
 
The Cobb Tradeshow
The Cobb Tradeshow
ATLANTA - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO:

The Atlanta Apparel Exhibition Group will present The January 2017 Cobb Tradeshow featuring       spring/summer menswear lines

WHAT:

Considered one of the industry's top go to apparel shows for menswear, over 600 lines and brands from across the southeast and the nation will visit Atlanta to present the newest spring/summer 2017 fashion trends to thousands of retailers.

WHEN:

Sunday, January 8 - Monday, January 9, 2017 | 8:30am - 7:00pm

WHERE:

The Cobb Galleria Centre | Two Galleria Parkway | Atlanta, GA 30339

MEDIA INFO:

Your coverage is invited. Media must contact Angela Watts with 10 Squared for entry by Friday, January 6, 2017. We ask that media indicate in their RSVP time of arrival and if they will be providing photography or videography services. Interviews with brand reps are also available.


ABOUT:

The Cobb in Atlanta features more than 600 brands covering over 100,000 square feet of show space, located on one floor at the world-class Cobb Galleria Centre facility. The Cobb Show exhibitor list is comprised of the finest men's wear brands in the industry – true premium brands in a variety of styles and price points. For more information about The Cobb Show, please visit: www.cobbtradeshow.com

Media Contact
10 Squared
678-637-0982
***@10squaredpr.com
Source:
Email:***@10squaredpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Apparel, Menswear, Fashion
Industry:Apparel
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
10 Squared PRs
