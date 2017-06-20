News By Tag
Emotional Code Seminar Instructor, Ruth Kent, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "Firm but Compassionate,"
Ruth says, "Find within you the strength to be Firm but Compassionate. To be firm but compassionate is not only about how you're responding to the environment or to the individuals around you, but it's creating that space within you in the moment, finding that self-respect, the respect of others, the integrity, the authenticity, and the truth coming from a place of love. Choose to create healthy boundaries, come from a place of love, and be firm but compassionate in every moment of your life."
Ruth Kent RN., CBCP. Emotion Code Seminar Instructor and provides Success Together Program. Ruth worked in healthcare for 47 years, of which included 41 years of Intensive Care nursing. She loved nursing, and after retiring in 2013, she expanded the opportunity to help others more. The awareness and the means to helping others came to her during a period of challenges in her own life. During this time of physical, emotional, and financial struggles she was introduced to Nikken, Inc. and through Nikken came to know Dr. Brady Nelson. She soon became a client and student of Dr. Nelson's. This brought her to learn and benefit from The Emotion Code and Body Code. Regaining her health and financial status, she also noted to have been gifted with a deeper purpose that filled her with gratitude to have gone through this hard time. Her umbrella for service, specific to each individual, is to provide simple and effective self-help tools that support them where they are and provide tools for a lifetime of benefits. Her intention is to allow each person to discover the means to live a life of joy through freedom.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Ruth, go to: www.ruthkentllc.com
