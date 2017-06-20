News By Tag
Top 5 Effective Ayurvedic Tips For Weight Loss
There are several factors like sedentary lifestyle, genetic issues, and lifestyle habits, unhealthy diet, overeating, etc. which significantly contribute to the amplification of the fatness. In the Morden society that continually engulfs us with the next best diet plan and weight loss tips, it can be truly challenging to stay focused and find out which is actually productive, beneficial, and healthy for losing weight.
Though the current advancements if medical technology has introduced a number of medicines and surgical processes for chopping down extra fat from the body, but for centuries, Ayurveda has remained the most reliable choice for weight loss. Here are five most effective and healthy Ayurvedic tips that can holistically and naturally guide you toward a healthy approach to weight loss, without applications of any sort of processed foods, chemicals, or extreme diets. Have a look:
1) Luke-Warm Water with Lemon Juice:
Start your day with a glass of Luke warm water with added lime juice. It gives the entire digestive system of a boost and a fresh and dynamic start to the day. It will help in digesting and rehydrate the body.
2) Do Specific Yoga Exercises:
Yoga and exercise in the morning are an ideal way to reduce weight and Ayurveda strictly suggest doing yoga regularly so that you can stay fit, fine, and active for lifelong. Exercise in the morning make a day refreshing and keeps the body active.
Yoga exercises in morning work excellent for stomach and thighs. Exercises like deep breathing or Pranayama can also be followed for reducing weight. Surya Namaskar, Veerabhadrasana, Trikonasana, Purvottanasana, and Noukasana are some best Yoga poses for weight lose.
3) Follow a Healthy Diet:
Intake three meals a day and avoid snacking. Keep the sugar portion lower in the diet and add more green veggies. Maintain the portion of oats, barley, honey, and herbs like bitter gourd, aamla, soye, and dried ginger, high in regular diet.
4) Fix Meal Timing:
Keep the timing of taking meal set. Make sure to eat meals in specific timing so that that daily diet will be in a balanced state. Take the first meal of the day in between 7:30 and 9:00 am; take lunch, the largest meal of the day between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, and dinner – the smallest meal with a higher portion of salad between 5:30 pm and 8:00 pm.
5) Enjoy All Six Tastes:
Ayurveda always recommends experiencing and enjoying all six tastes including sour, sweet, pungent, salty, bitter, and astringent. While planning the daily diet of the day, make sure to integrate all six tastes in the daily diet plan. However, intake the tastes in stable form and keep the portion of sweet low.
