 
News By Tag
* We Buy Houses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

How To Avoid Foreclosure And Walk Away With Cash For Your House

Avoid having the bank take your home away from you and being left with no money and nothing to show for it. Get foreclosure assistance and walk away with cash today.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
We Buy Houses

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Services

MINNEAPOLIS - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The word "foreclosure" may be just about the scariest words that you could say to a homeowner. When a homeowner purchases a home, they intend to make their monthly payments on time but life can change very quickly and some unforeseen events can impact your financial situation. Whether it be job loss, divorce, medical condition, or anything else that could stop you from being able to make payments on your home. No one wants to lose their home that they worked so hard to obtain and lose all of the family memories along with it. Most of the time the homeowner may be struggling financially and not know how to get out of the foreclosure process. If you are struggling to make monthly payments on your home, you need to take immediate action to stop the bank from foreclosing on your home and leaving you with $0.

So what is the easiest and best way to get out of the foreclosure process and get money in your pocket?

Most of the time when a homeowner is going through the foreclosure process, contacting the mortgage company could sometimes offer some sort of a solution. They may be able to give you some options that could include:

• Forbearance: Temporary agreement to delay mortgage payments for a short period of time. Will have to prove to lender that you will be able to make the payments again soon.
• Loan Modification: Mortgage company could reduce the interest rate, which would reduce the monthly installment. The mortgage company will also extend the amortization period which is the length of time it will take to pay off a mortgage in full.
• FHA Secure: Helps people in foreclosure when they are in default. There are different conditions and terms for determining if a person is eligible for this option. This is a program that is implemented by the Federal Housing Administration.

If none of these options work for you… THE #1 OPTION TO DEAL WITH FORECLOSURE IS:

Sell your home for all cash to an experienced real estate investor. I deal with homeowners that are going through the foreclosure process all the time, and we tend to be the best solution to deal with helping you get out of the foreclosure process and get some cash in your pocket. The benefits of dealing with us is that we can pay ALL CASH for your house and close on the date of your choosing. We do not need to wait on any bank financing or loan approval and can typically close within 2 weeks or less. That means that you can get out of your current foreclosure situation and have cash in your pocket very quickly. Isn't that great? Well of course it is! Not to mention... You do not have to pay any of those realtor commissions, closing costs, or repair costs at all. We buy your home in as-is condition. If you are interested in selling your home for ALL CASH today and getting out of your current situation, please visit http://www.RyanBuysHouses4Cash.com or call me directly at (763) 310-1685.

Contact
Kindle Enterprises, LLC
763-310-1685
***@kindleenterprisesllc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kindleenterprisesllc.com Email Verified
Tags:We Buy Houses
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share