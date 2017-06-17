 

June 2017
Searching for The First "Boca Raton Bowl Idol": The Quest Begins to Find The National Anthem Perform

South Florida Residents Encouraged to Enter to Win Opportunity to
Perform the National Anthem at the Post-Season College Bowl Game at FAU Stadium
 
Official Boca Raton Bowl Idol Logo
Official Boca Raton Bowl Idol Logo
BOCA RATON, Fla. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you want to be part of the big game, but don't look great in shoulder pads? The Boca Raton Bowl has found a way to make that possible by inviting South Florida residents to audition for Boca Raton Bowl Idol: The Quest to Find the National Anthem Performer for the 2017 Game that kicks off on Tuesday, December 19, at FAU Stadium. Bowl organizers along with community partners Roger Dean Stadium and Spirit of Giving Network will seek entries to win the opportunity to perform the National Anthem during pre-game ceremonies. The competition is seeking entries ranging from vocalists and instrumentalists, amateurs to professionals, individuals to groups, and teens to seniors.

"Boca Raton Bowl Idol is the newest addition to our bowl countdown activities and a fan-tastic way to invite and encourage community participation," shared Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley.  "We anticipate contestants from a wide range of our area's population. We look forward to not only showcasing our local talent but also to sharing their interesting personal stories with Boca Raton Bowl fans."

What's in it for the winner?

Along with performing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies at FAU Stadium prior to the game being televised nationally, the Boca Raton Bowl Idol will receive 10 game tickets for family and friends which will include sideline access during the performance.

Entering Is Easy As An Online Click

Those who are interested in sharing their talent (vocal or instrumental) must upload an audition demo video between Friday, June 23, and Sunday, July 9, as well as complete the official online entry form and provide a hi-res color headshot to http://bit.ly/2sZB1UBon www.thebocaratonbowl.com. On Thursday, July 13, selected entries will be featured on the Boca Raton Bowl web site for public voting. The "bowl idol poll" will close on Sunday, July 23, at 11:59 p.m.

Open-to-the-Public Finalist Night, August 1, Benefits Spirit of Giving

Held during the official kick-off event for Boca Chamber Festival Days, eight competitors will be invited to perform live onstage for a panel of judges and a live audience at Boca Raton's Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery (located at 3320 Airport Road) on Tuesday, August 1. A combination of audience vote and judges selections will determine three finalists who will perform once more to see who will be chosen as this year's Boca Raton Bowl Idol.

To cheer on the contestants during this designated bowl lead-in event, admission for all guests is a $10 donation per person to Spirit of Giving, the Boca Raton Bowl charity partner, via www.spiritofgivingnetwork.com or at the door.  The Tilted Kilt's full menu will be available for purchase, along with discounted specials on beer, wines and cocktails.

About the Boca Raton Bowl

The Boca Raton Bowl is one of 41 postseason college bowl games in the country and the only one hosted in Palm Beach County. Featuring all the pomp and circumstance of traditional bowl events, the Boca Raton Bowl is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. The Boca Raton Bowl matches up teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC), Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in alternating years.

This bowl game first 'touched down' in 2014 and aired live on ESPN throughout the U.S., as well as on international affiliates in South America, the Caribbean Australia and Europe. Last year's game drew stadium attendance of 25,746 (approximately two thirds local) and was viewed in over two million households. The Palm Beach County Sports Commission conservatively estimated last year's event resulted in a direct local economic impact of over $10.4 million, supported 3,650 jobs and generated more than 7,680 hotel room rentals in Palm Beach County, with more than 8,000 out-of-state visitors. Each year, the bowl will bring about 500 student-athletes, coaches, administrators and support staff to visit Boca Raton, and draw thousands of alumni and fans from the two participating schools.

For full Boca Raton Bowl Idol talent competition entry details and official registration form, visit www.thebocaratonbowl.com. To purchase tickets for finalist night event on August 1, visit www.spiritofgivingnetwork.com.

