June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Coders Gather for DC's Random Hacks of Kindness on June 24-25 at INTERNEWS

 
 
rhokdcjune24fb
rhokdcjune24fb
 
WASHINGTON - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- DC's community of coders, hackers, and programmers will come together this weekend to digitally address a societal challenge put forth by the local nonprofit/NGO community in a hackathon-for-good called, Random Hacks of Kindness (RHoKDC).  At RHoK hackathons, new technologies are born, existing platforms are built upon, and innovative new ideas attract attention and support. Over the course of two days -- June 24-25 -- DC's coder community will develop a solution to a specific challenge put forth on the first day. At the close of the hackathon, teams present the technologies they have developed, the attendees vote, and prizes are awarded.

Prizes are being donated by sponsors Altavoz Entertainment and CloudSploit. "We look forward to showing a new generation of social do-gooders how to RHoK, DC-style," said Nelson Jacobsen, Chairman Help Earth Foundation, Inc..

Tickets are still available for challengers, coders, hackers, programmers. At the event, each registrant will receive a coupon from gold sponsor CloudSploit for three months of Basic Automated AWS Security and Configuration Monitoring services.  Interested parties should register at: http://rhokdc62417.eventbrite.com or RHoKDC.com

WHAT: Random Hacks of Kindness DC

WHO: Coders, hackers, programmers, nonprofit/NGO community challengers

WHERE: Internews, 1133 Fifteenth Street, Suite 350, Washington, DC 20005

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 -- Sunday, June 25 from9:00am -- 5:00 pm

In-kind donations and sponsors are listed below, however, there are still opportunities for additional donations and sponsors. Those interested should contact RHoK organizer, Nelson Jacobsen at 202-365-1636 or nelson@helpearth.org.

GOLD SPONSORS

• Internews Network Information changes lives Internews, an international nonprofit organization, works to ensure access to trusted, quality information that empowers people to have a voice in their future and to live healthy, secure, and rewarding lives. http://www.internews.org

• CloudSploit is a provider of open source and hosted automated security and configuration monitoring software for AWS cloud environments. Founded in 2015 as an open source project, CloudSploit now detects hundreds of thousands of potential security risks each month through its background scanning platform. http://cloudsploit.com

• HelpEarth Foundation, Inc. (HEF) was created with a mission to leverage artistic content to support charitable efforts for nonprofits and organizations that are working to make a difference in communities across the United States. HEF Is the social change arm of Altavoz Entertainment, Inc.http://helpearth.org

BRONZE SPONSOR

• Altavoz Entertainment offers digital and physical entertainment distribution for independent content producers.http://altavoz.com

Nelson Jacobsen
***@gmail.com
