DIS Sensors USA and PiCS Inc. announce distribution agreement
DIS sensors and DIS Sensors USA products, including the QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, and accessories will be available through PiCS
Under the terms of the agreement, DIS Sensors, including the QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors and accessories will be available through the PiCS office in Malvern, PA.
"This agreement between DIS Sensors USA, its parent company Laser-View Technologies, and PiCS Inc., marks a turning point in the industrial landscape in North America," Said Steven Lubeck, president of DIS Sensors USA. "By introducing DIS Sensors, including the DARE!! award winning SIL2/PLd compliant QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, we hope to offer a new and valuable safety-rated sensor option to the materials handling, medical appliance, mobile machinery, and energy industries in this vital market."
Additionally, DIS Sensors USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dis-sensors-
About PiCS, Inc.
The core business of PiCS, Inc. is the application and sale of industrial automation and machine control products and services. We provide high quality products and services to our customers. We select vendor partners that provide high quality products. Pics Inc. currently serves the following industries: Packaging, OEM, Specialty Machines, Food and Cosmetics, Boiler & Cooling Towers, Plastics and Textiles, Power, and Energy.
Web: www.picscontrols.com
Phone: 610-644-7701
About DIS Sensors
DIS Sensors USA is the newest member of the Laser-View Technologies, Inc. family of industrial sensor focused companies, products, and services. Laser-View Technologies was founded in 1999 as an integrator of precision laser micrometers, laser displacement sensors, and machine vision technology into smart and easy-to-use non-contact measurement and inspection systems. The company expanded in 2007 with the establishment of DIMETIX USA, dedicated entirely to distribution and sales of Dimetix laser distance sensors in the United States. The subsequent development of an extensive sales and distribution network, including traditional sales representatives and brick and mortar distributors, as well as a GSA contract award in 2014, and distribution agreements with Global Industrial and amazon.com, have all contributed to a deep and diverse industrial customer base. Recent initiatives include product development of specialized industrial solutions, such as the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane collision and position monitoring systems. Laser-View Technologies today has become a go to source for non-contact sensor products, systems, and solutions in various industrial sectors including aerospace, automated storage and retrieval systems, automotive manufacturing, construction, engineering, materials handling, steel production, structural monitoring, and beyond.
Web: dis-sensors-
Email: info@dis-sensors-
Phone: 484-212-7600
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dis-sensors-
