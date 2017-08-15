News By Tag
DIS Sensors USA and Copley Controls Corporation, Ohio announce agreement for US Midwest
Copley Controls to represent DIS Sensors USA in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana
Under the terms of the agreement, DIS Sensors USA will be represented exclusively by Copley Controls Corporation in the company's home state of Ohio, as well as Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana.
"DIS Sensors USA is extremely excited about the tremendous opportunity this agreement represents. Working with the team at Copley Controls significantly contributes to our effort to expand our national representation network by bringing DIS Sensors USA products, services, and smart industrial solutions to a very large portion of the Midwest, the heart of industry in the United States," stated Steven Lubeck, President of DIS Sensors USA.
About Copley Controls Corporation of Ohio
Copley Controls was established in 1978 with an emphasis on providing sales and technical assistance for industrial, OEM and energy companies in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana, and is pleased to add Dimetix laser distance sensors as a product offering. Our mission is to provide a technical foundation for the Principals we represent and the customers we serve with the goal of supplying equipment that provides customers the "lowest total cost of ownership." Copley Control's knowledge base runs deep into material handling, components that achieve automation in general industrial applications, and products that improve safety and reliability. To achieve this Copley Controls strives to make sure that communications are swift, accurate, and as a result provide the maximum customer support so their plans are kept on track.
About DIS Sensors USA
DIS Sensors USA is the newest member of the Laser-View Technologies, Inc. family of industrial sensor focused companies, products, and services. Laser-View Technologies was founded in 1999 as an integrator of precision laser micrometers, laser displacement sensors, and machine vision technology into smart and easy-to-use non-contact measurement and inspection systems. The company expanded in 2007 with the establishment of DIMETIX USA, dedicated entirely to distribution and sales of Dimetix laser distance sensors in the United States. The subsequent development of an extensive sales and distribution network, including traditional sales representatives and brick and mortar distributors, as well as a GSA contract award in 2014, and distribution agreements with Global Industrial and amazon.com, have all contributed to a deep and diverse industrial customer base. Recent initiatives include product development of specialized industrial solutions, such as the Crane Sentry ® family of overhead crane collision and position monitoring systems. Laser-View Technologies today has become a go to source for non-contact sensor products, systems, and solutions in various industrial sectors including aerospace, automated storage and retrieval systems, automotive manufacturing, construction, engineering, materials handling, steel production, structural monitoring, and beyond...
Web: www.dis-sensors-
Email: info@dis-
Tel: 484-212-7600
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dis-sensors-
