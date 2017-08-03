News By Tag
DIS Sensors USA and E2 Resources, Inc. announce distribution agreement
DIS Sensors USA and E2 Resources, based in Alpharetta, Georgia are pleased to announce a distribution agreement, effective immediately.
"This agreement between DIS Sensors USA, its parent company Laser-View Technologies, and E2 Resources Inc., marks a turning point in the industrial landscape in North America," Said Steven Lubeck, president of DIS Sensors USA. "By introducing DIS Sensors, including the DARE!! award winning SIL2/PLd compliant QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, we hope to offer a new and valuable safety-rated sensor option to the materials handling, medical appliance, mobile machinery, and energy industries in this vital market."
About E2 Resources
E2 Resources, Inc. was established in January of 2002 in Alpharetta, Georgia. We cover the states of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. E2 Resources represents premier manufacturers with a focus on the electrical equipment industry. The companies we represent have quality products, superior service, and unique features and benefits. We will continue to look at future relationships that will give us synergy with our existing lines and customer base. We have, or will have, a physical presence in each of the states that we cover. This allows us the ability to properly service our customer base with the unique advantage of long standing relationships in the related areas. We have a central office space located at our main office, which gives us access to three conference rooms, a break room, an automated phone service, and the Internet. This space allows us to train approximately 25 to 30 customers at one time. E2 Resources, Inc. will go beyond the standard sales approach by providing customer service, order entry, and expedition of orders facilitated by our personal relationships with our customers. We will provide engineering and startup expertise when requested by our customers, either through factory personnel or ourselves. E2 Resources, Inc. is dedicated not only to just saying that the customer is number one, but proving it through our actions. We intend to become the best-known local manufacturer's representative through our reputation with our customers and the sales growth provided to the manufacturers we represent
Web: www.e2resources.com
Email: jhoover@e2-resources.com
Phone: 404-234-7403
About DIS Sensors
DIS Sensors USA is the newest member of the Laser-View Technologies, Inc. family of industrial sensor focused companies, products, and services. Laser-View Technologies was founded in 1999 as an integrator of precision laser micrometers, laser displacement sensors, and machine vision technology into smart and easy-to-use non-contact measurement and inspection systems. The company expanded in 2007 with the establishment of DIMETIX USA, dedicated entirely to distribution and sales of Dimetix laser distance sensors in the United States. The subsequent development of an extensive sales and distribution network, including traditional sales representatives and brick and mortar distributors, as well as a GSA contract award in 2014, and distribution agreements with Global Industrial and amazon.com, have all contributed to a deep and diverse industrial customer base. Recent initiatives include product development of specialized industrial solutions, such as the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane collision and position monitoring systems. Laser-View Technologies today has become a go to source for non-contact sensor products, systems, and solutions in various industrial sectors including aerospace, automated storage and retrieval systems, automotive manufacturing, construction, engineering, materials handling, steel production, structural monitoring, and beyond.
Web: dis-sensors-
Email: info@dis-sensors-
Phone: 484-212-7600
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dis-sensors-
End
